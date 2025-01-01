January 20: Bold Protest by the Revcoms in DC and other cities. Trump's "Shock & Awe." From Sunsara Taylor's speech January 20 at a protest called by the Revcom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity in Los Angeles. Bob Avakian, 2025 A New Year—Profound New Challenges—And A Profoundly Positive Way Forward in the Face of Very Real Horror. Noche Diaz: On the Occasion of the Coronation of Trump/MAGA Fascism in the US, More voices from January 20. Bishop Mariann Budde's challenge to Trump.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.