Summary: Today’s guest, Jevin Hodge serves as the President a NAACP branch representing nearly 2 million people. He is currently leading one of the nation’s most historic and influential civil rights organizations in advancing equity, opportunity, and community empowerment. He previously served as a state Representative and a former congressional candidate.



In the first half of the show, we examine the role of civil rights organizations now that there is a new administration. We also discuss community organization and what it encompasses. Furthermore, we have a brief conversation on the best way to begin a career in local politics.



In the second half of the show, we discuss Al Sharpton’s request for all Americans to boycott companies that have abandoned their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. We discuss how these efforts initially came to be, and our capacity to effect change as individuals with spending power.



Our Way Black History Fact examines the very history of Black History Month, itself.

