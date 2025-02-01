Summary: Flying the colours of change, it's a global revolution of rhythms. Gipsy Power Band turn rumba on it's ear, Eccodek flies the Red, White And Mali Wobble Tip mix, West Coast ​kalimba from Robin Layne and the Melody makers, Ndox Electrique from Senegal trade riffs with ritual, and Al-Qasar return with a new Personal Jesus. Keeping time with the beat of the world. World Beat Canada.