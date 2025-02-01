Flying the colours of change, it's a global revolution of rhythms. Gipsy Power Band turn rumba on it's ear, Eccodek flies the Red, White And Mali Wobble Tip mix, West Coast kalimba from Robin Layne and the Melody makers, Ndox Electrique from Senegal trade riffs with ritual, and Al-Qasar return with a new Personal Jesus. Keeping time with the beat of the world. World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Gipsy Power Band - La Quinqui Les Amazones D'Afrique - Wa Jo (feat. Jemiriye & Mamani Keita) Robin Layne & The Melody Makers - Paka Mwimbo CANCON Eccodek - Red White And Mali CANCON MPeach, Uproot Andy - Fuego De Colores Al-Qasar - Kisisel Isa (Personal Jesus) El Dusty X DJ Kane - Tra Tra Tra Sonantes - Defenestrando SoulParlor - Nothing Ever Changes feat. Jacob & The Appleblossom (Afronaut & MdCL Remix) Speed Caravan - Kalashinick Love Dios Ke Te Crew - Deja Vu Kokoroko - Higher Ndox Electrique - He Yay Naine 'u Salvar Donana - Amanecer Danzon El Gato - Ronda