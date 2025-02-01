The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 30, 2025, midnight
Flying the colours of change, it's a global revolution of rhythms. Gipsy Power Band turn rumba on it's ear, Eccodek flies the Red, White And Mali Wobble Tip mix, West Coast ​kalimba from Robin Layne and the Melody makers, Ndox Electrique from Senegal trade riffs with ritual, and Al-Qasar return with a new Personal Jesus. Keeping time with the beat of the world. World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Gipsy Power Band - La Quinqui
Les Amazones D'Afrique - Wa Jo (feat. Jemiriye & Mamani Keita)
Robin Layne & The Melody Makers - Paka Mwimbo CANCON
Eccodek - Red White And Mali CANCON
MPeach, Uproot Andy - Fuego De Colores
Al-Qasar - Kisisel Isa (Personal Jesus)
El Dusty X DJ Kane - Tra Tra Tra
Sonantes - Defenestrando
SoulParlor - Nothing Ever Changes feat. Jacob & The Appleblossom (Afronaut & MdCL Remix)
Speed Caravan - Kalashinick Love
Dios Ke Te Crew - Deja Vu
Kokoroko - Higher
Ndox Electrique - He Yay Naine 'u
Salvar Donana - Amanecer
Danzon El Gato - Ronda

59:48

World Beat Canada Radio February 1 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:48 1 Jan. 30, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 