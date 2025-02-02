The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 30, 2025, midnight
One from Elvis Costello's half-brother off the top in a Celtpunk Go Set. Tiller's Folly recall tough times in those Pioneer Days. Fiddle meets cello in a Glad Farewell from Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira PLUS lots of Celtic and Nordic instros to soothe your frazzled soul. Slip into a healing hour of Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
The BibleCode Sundays - Bang Bang You're Dead
The Go Set - Drums Of Chelsea
Celtic Kitchen Party - All For Me Grog CANCON
Tiller's Folly - Pioneer Days CANCON
Frigg - Keidas = Oasis
Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage - Reynardine
Sketch - Encore
Tartan Amoebas - Rescue
Vishten Connexions - Sauvage feat. Catherine MacLellan CANCON
Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Glad Farewell CANCON
Shilelagh Law - Meet Me On McLean
Serras - Anglaise
Epsylon - Je Me Souviens
Young Dubliners - Real World
Gnoss - Vore Tullye

59:16

Celt In A Twist February 2 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:16 1 Jan. 30, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:16  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 