Summary: One from Elvis Costello's half-brother off the top in a Celtpunk Go Set. Tiller's Folly recall tough times in those Pioneer Days. Fiddle meets cello in a Glad Farewell from Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira PLUS lots of Celtic and Nordic instros to soothe your frazzled soul. Slip into a healing hour of Celt In A Twist.