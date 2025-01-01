Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour we are exploring unusual events in January that were explained in the mainstream media but behind which more questions lie. In our first half hour, we talk to a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism about lingering questions he has about the attacks in New Orleans and in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, and indications that the FBI and the Las Vegas police force were deliberately lying about certain aspects of each case, and about some similarities the two actors had with each other. Next in our second half hour, we are joined by botanist and forest agronomist Robert Brame who noted some of the odd properties of the fires currently burning toward Los Angeles. Finally, Elana Freeland, the writer, and specialist on the Deep State and GEO ENGINEERING presents an alternative explanation of the fires and reveals plans for this technology going way beyond merely arson.