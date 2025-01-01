Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and France 24.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250131.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- We will hear two excerpts from a 21 minute interview with Simone Tagliapieta from the Brugel Institute in Brussels about Trump and his executive order called Terminating The Green New Deal. How will this reversal of policy affect global companies who are developing products and systems intended to protect the environment? Will this create a ripple effect around the world?



From JAPAN- The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists have moved the doomsday clock even closer to midnight than ever before. Trump said he is willing to work with Russia and China to reduce their nuclear arsenals. The UN Disarmament Chief Izumi Nakamitsu says Trumps withdrawal from the WHO and America First policy is a global crisis. A survey in Ukraine found half the respondents support ending the war with Russia even if it means compromising- only 14% approve fighting until all territory is retrieved. Putin wants to talk to Ukraine but not Zelensky. There has been some renewed fighting in Lebanon while the ceasefire has been extended. Chinese AI company DeepSeek says they are being hacked from the US.



From FRANCE- Here is a report on what Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is and why it is a threat to American AI companies. Two press reviews- the first is a survey from the Times which found most young people are in favor of turning the UK into a dictatorship. Then press responses to Trumps notion of moving Gazans to other countries. You may have heard that M23 rebels have seized large portions of the Democratic Republic of Congo- here is a piece that explains who the people are and the history of the conflict going back to Rwanda.





