Summary: This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcasts on January 28th and 30th, 2025. We speak with Abed Ayoub of the American Arab Anti Discrimination Committee about the escalating attack against those who speak out for Palestinian rights. The Electronic Intifada’s executive director Ali Abunimah reveals how he was recently abducted and imprisoned by Swiss police. And as prisoners are exchanged with the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal, our contributing editor Jon Elmer talks about the Gilboa prison break of 2021 and why liberating prisoners is central to the Palestinian struggle.

