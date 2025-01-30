Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 45min show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#3 - Denuclearisation et. al. Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos 2025 - 00:45:00

#4 - Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard faces DNI senate confirmation hearing - 02:00:00

#5 - RFK Jr. testifies at Senate confirmation hearing - 03:00:00

#6 - Katherine Austin Fitts on Trump, Globalists Are Engaged In A Secret OMNI WAR Designed To Collapse Human Civilization - 00:40:00

#7 - New White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Briefs Members of the Media - 00:45:00

#8 - Scott Ritter on the 2025 Trump Administration w George Galloway - 00:15:00

#9 - Scott Ritter on Trump in E Europe Russia has refused to be owned through political compromises Martin Karbowski is Bulgarian - 00:40:00

#10 - 2 NotebookLM AI chatbots discuss Christopher Story's book New Underworld Order (2006) - 00:15:00

#11 - Christopher Story EU Corruption 4th Reich Organised Crime Gang (Oct 2009) - 00:25:00

#12 - Orwellian Chancellor Rachel Reeves backs Heathrow expansion anti-net zero, pro-growth - 01:00:00

#13 - Nigel Day Oxford CND on Fairford demo, drones, new US nukes and tour of US bases in Britain - 00:20:00

#14 - Andrew Sibley jaoc org uk, 400k kids missing from Ukraine w Warren Thornton - 01:00:00

#15 - Johnny Vedmore: Horace Dibben, Soho nightclubs, Social Services, post-war Satanic child ritual abuse, and blackmail - 01:30:00

#16 - EXCLUSIVE Fatema In Northern Gaza, Trump Ceasefire Report - 00:05:00

#17 - Martin Short doc that Youtube Banned for 'encouraging suicide' Roberto Calvi 1982 murder Italy's Masonic P2 scandal ritual murder - 00:25:00

#18 - HaloRock: Emperor Constantine from the Vatican to the The Holy Roman Empire - 01:15:00

#19 - Glen Scrivener: Christian culture is everywhere but we don't recognise it as such, The Air We Breathe - 00:40:00