Sonic Café, with The Replacements, from there Let it Be album, ranked number 241 on Rolling Stones list of the 500 greatest rock albums of all time. So hey welcome to the café, a place where the music really matters. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 420. This time the Sonic Cafe presents a mix of great tunes pulled from the last 50 years. Listen for Badly Drawn Boy, Robert Plant, The Strokes, David Bowie and many more, including another Sonic Café twin spin. Near the bottom of the hour listen for Joni Mitchell with her 1970 tune, Big Yellow Taxi, followed by Counting Crows 2003 cover of the song. Comedian John Mulaney stops by to tell us why dumb people shouldn’t be allowed to buy real estate, we’ll check in with Star Treks, William Shatner at a Trekkie, convention, and go behind the scenes, not to see how the donuts are made, but rather how a donut commercial gets made, funny stuff from SNL. All that this time from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, a place where the music really matters. Here’s The Pretty Things, from 1977, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Will Dare Artist: The Replacements LP: Let It Be Yr: 1984 Song 2: All Light Up Artist: The Pretty Things LP: Singles A&B Yr: 1977 Song 3: You Were Right Artist: Badly Drawn Boy LP: Have You Fed the Fish? Yr: 2002 Song 4: Fat Lip Artist: Robert Plant LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Yr. 2020 Song 5: Dumb People Buying Real Estate Artist: John Mulaney LP: Netflix Is A Joke Yr: 2023 Song 6: At The Door Artist: The Strokes LP: The New Abnormal Yr: 2020 Song 7: You Have Been Watching Artist: Bent LP: Comin' Back Year: 2004 Song 8: Help Me Somebody Artist: Jon Cleary LP: The Best Blues Album In The World... Ever! [Disc 2] Yr: 2000 Song 9: Big Yellow Taxi Artist: Joni Mitchell LP: Ladies Of The Canyon Yr: 1970 Song 10: Big Yellow Taxi Artist: Counting Crows LP: Films About Ghosts (The Best Of) Yr: 2003 Song 11: Ashes To Ashes Artist: David Bowie LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 2] Yr: 1980 Song 12: Star Trek Convention Artist: William Shatner LP: SNL Yr: Song 13: Visions Of China Artist: Japan LP: Tin Drum Yr: 1981 Song 14: The King and Queen of Now or Never Artist: Bill Nelson LP: My Secret Studio Vol. 1 Yr: 2017 Song 15: Donut Commercial Artist: Jon Lovitz LP: SNL Yr: Song 16: Nino Artist: The Linda Lindas LP: Growing Up Yr: 2022 Song 17: Psycho Contact - part four Artist: Manfred Hubler & Sigfried Schwab LP: 3 Films By Jess Franco
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
