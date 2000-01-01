The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
You Don’t Deserve A Beach House
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
Jan. 31, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, with The Replacements, from there Let it Be album, ranked number 241 on Rolling Stones list of the 500 greatest rock albums of all time. So hey welcome to the café, a place where the music really matters. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 420. This time the Sonic Cafe presents a mix of great tunes pulled from the last 50 years. Listen for Badly Drawn Boy, Robert Plant, The Strokes, David Bowie and many more, including another Sonic Café twin spin. Near the bottom of the hour listen for Joni Mitchell with her 1970 tune, Big Yellow Taxi, followed by Counting Crows 2003 cover of the song. Comedian John Mulaney stops by to tell us why dumb people shouldn’t be allowed to buy real estate, we’ll check in with Star Treks, William Shatner at a Trekkie, convention, and go behind the scenes, not to see how the donuts are made, but rather how a donut commercial gets made, funny stuff from SNL. All that this time from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, a place where the music really matters. Here’s The Pretty Things, from 1977, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Will Dare
Artist: The Replacements
LP: Let It Be
Yr: 1984
Song 2: All Light Up
Artist: The Pretty Things
LP: Singles A&B
Yr: 1977
Song 3: You Were Right
Artist: Badly Drawn Boy
LP: Have You Fed the Fish?
Yr: 2002
Song 4: Fat Lip
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Yr. 2020
Song 5: Dumb People Buying Real Estate
Artist: John Mulaney
LP: Netflix Is A Joke
Yr: 2023
Song 6: At The Door
Artist: The Strokes
LP: The New Abnormal
Yr: 2020
Song 7: You Have Been Watching
Artist: Bent
LP: Comin' Back
Year: 2004
Song 8: Help Me Somebody
Artist: Jon Cleary
LP: The Best Blues Album In The World... Ever! [Disc 2]
Yr: 2000
Song 9: Big Yellow Taxi
Artist: Joni Mitchell
LP: Ladies Of The Canyon
Yr: 1970
Song 10: Big Yellow Taxi
Artist: Counting Crows
LP: Films About Ghosts (The Best Of)
Yr: 2003
Song 11: Ashes To Ashes
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Best Of Bowie [Disc 2]
Yr: 1980
Song 12: Star Trek Convention
Artist: William Shatner
LP: SNL
Yr:
Song 13: Visions Of China
Artist: Japan
LP: Tin Drum
Yr: 1981
Song 14: The King and Queen of Now or Never
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: My Secret Studio Vol. 1
Yr: 2017
Song 15: Donut Commercial
Artist: Jon Lovitz
LP: SNL
Yr:
Song 16: Nino
Artist: The Linda Lindas
LP: Growing Up
Yr: 2022
Song 17: Psycho Contact - part four
Artist: Manfred Hubler & Sigfried Schwab
LP: 3 Films By Jess Franco
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

