The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Feb. 1, 2025, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week, we welcome back a special guest from Millbrook First Nation—musician, performer, and entrepreneur Alan Syliboy, the visionary behind the Indigenous rock band Alan Syliboy and the Thundermakers. They’ve just released their latest album, "Marks on the Ground," bringing us more powerful music inspired by Mi'kmaq culture and storytelling. Alan is also making waves with his latest project, The Daily Drum, now featured on your favorite media channels. Read all about Alan at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/alan-syliboy

Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Morgan Toney, The Jerry Cans, Celeigh Cardinal, Elastic Bond, QVLN, Hallex M, Cody Coyote, The Melawmen, Aysanabee, Qacung, Airjazz, Sebastian Gaskin, Stolen Identity, Jason Benoit, Garret T. Willie, Trent Agecoutay, Sechile Sedare, nehiyawak, Khu.eex, Martha Redbone, Natalia Clavier, Crystal Shawanda, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Janel Munoa, It's Lil Lee and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 1, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 