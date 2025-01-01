TWIP-250202

Subtitle: TWIP-250202 Gassification. What is Gassification? The escalation of Israel’s Gassification of the West Bank

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host Ann Lucas, Host speaker: Laura Freeman, Guest: Dalliah Hatuka

Date Published: Feb. 2, 2025, midnight

Summary: Gassification. What is Gassification? The escalation of Israel’s Gassification of the West Bank.

Credits: Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool

Notes:



