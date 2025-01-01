The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Feb. 2, 2025, midnight
We have another great line-up of "music you don't hear on the radio" this week including harmony yodelling, a rousing version of Saints Go Marching In by the little-heard Papa Lightfoot, some boogie from a guy with the nick-name "Poison" and popular stage, film and TV actress Betty Garrett paying homage to Humphrey Bogart.
Artist - Title - Year
Louis Jordan - Texas And Pacific - 1947
Papa Lightfoot - The Saints - 1954
Swanee River Quartet - Brother Noah - 1951
DeZurik Sisters - Go to Sleep My Darling - 1938
Coleman & Harper - Old Hen Cackle - 1931
Little Junior Parker - I Wanna Ramble - 1954
The Platters - He's Mine - 1957
'Poison' Gardner And His All Stars - Lenox Avenue Boogie - 1947
The Mills Brothers - Basin Street - 1939
Betty Garret & Friend - Humphrey Bogart Rhumba - 1949
Jake Vaadeland - Be Good Stewards - 2022
Bennie Leaders - Hey Miss Fannie - 1953
Ella Fitzgerald - I Can't Go on Without You - 1948
Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - Kidney Stew Blues - 1946
The Osborne Brothers - Ruby Are You Mad at Your Man - 1956
The Clovers - Nip Sip - 1955
The Robins - All Night Baby - 1953
Webb Pierce - Teenage Boogie - 1956
Arthur Smith and Don Reno - 12th Street Rag - 1979

