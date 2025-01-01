Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Louis Jordan - Texas And Pacific - 1947

Papa Lightfoot - The Saints - 1954

Swanee River Quartet - Brother Noah - 1951

DeZurik Sisters - Go to Sleep My Darling - 1938

Coleman & Harper - Old Hen Cackle - 1931

Little Junior Parker - I Wanna Ramble - 1954

The Platters - He's Mine - 1957

'Poison' Gardner And His All Stars - Lenox Avenue Boogie - 1947

The Mills Brothers - Basin Street - 1939

Betty Garret & Friend - Humphrey Bogart Rhumba - 1949

Jake Vaadeland - Be Good Stewards - 2022

Bennie Leaders - Hey Miss Fannie - 1953

Ella Fitzgerald - I Can't Go on Without You - 1948

Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - Kidney Stew Blues - 1946

The Osborne Brothers - Ruby Are You Mad at Your Man - 1956

The Clovers - Nip Sip - 1955

The Robins - All Night Baby - 1953

Webb Pierce - Teenage Boogie - 1956

Arthur Smith and Don Reno - 12th Street Rag - 1979