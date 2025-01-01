We have another great line-up of "music you don't hear on the radio" this week including harmony yodelling, a rousing version of Saints Go Marching In by the little-heard Papa Lightfoot, some boogie from a guy with the nick-name "Poison" and popular stage, film and TV actress Betty Garrett paying homage to Humphrey Bogart.
Artist - Title - Year Louis Jordan - Texas And Pacific - 1947 Papa Lightfoot - The Saints - 1954 Swanee River Quartet - Brother Noah - 1951 DeZurik Sisters - Go to Sleep My Darling - 1938 Coleman & Harper - Old Hen Cackle - 1931 Little Junior Parker - I Wanna Ramble - 1954 The Platters - He's Mine - 1957 'Poison' Gardner And His All Stars - Lenox Avenue Boogie - 1947 The Mills Brothers - Basin Street - 1939 Betty Garret & Friend - Humphrey Bogart Rhumba - 1949 Jake Vaadeland - Be Good Stewards - 2022 Bennie Leaders - Hey Miss Fannie - 1953 Ella Fitzgerald - I Can't Go on Without You - 1948 Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - Kidney Stew Blues - 1946 The Osborne Brothers - Ruby Are You Mad at Your Man - 1956 The Clovers - Nip Sip - 1955 The Robins - All Night Baby - 1953 Webb Pierce - Teenage Boogie - 1956 Arthur Smith and Don Reno - 12th Street Rag - 1979