1. Splitting Atoms - Killarmy ft. Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and LA The Darkman 2. Gotta Wut - oldirtycoast 3. Just A Daydream - J Shiltz 4. Xzibit - Ghost Cartridge ft. D-Sisive and Baggylean 5. Winning - Yah Sin 6. No Hooks...Just Elbows - Words & Grimes 7. Detroit Bounce (One For Dilla) - Pat Van Dyke 8. Suddenly Forever, Always Sometime - Figub Brazlevic & Parental 9. The Vow - LL Cool J ft. Don Pablito, J-S.A.N.D., and Mad Squablz 10. Rise Above - Inna Meth 11. Vices & Love - Lovers Hifi 12. Sleeping Beauty - Skyzoo 13. Here To Stay - Midan & Flofilz 14. Buttahs - Thought Provokah 15. Overrun - Dan-e-o ft. Korry Deez 16. Superare - Supastition ft. Shad 17. remain in light - Pseudo Slang & Pawcut 18. En Soul - KLIM & igory 20. Catch Up - Edo. G & Tone Spliff 21. stand up - mike senze 22. Emerald Shades - Devaloop
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.