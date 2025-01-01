The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
2K24 Honorable Extension
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Feb. 2, 2025, midnight
1. Splitting Atoms - Killarmy ft. Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and LA The Darkman
2. Gotta Wut - oldirtycoast
3. Just A Daydream - J Shiltz
4. Xzibit - Ghost Cartridge ft. D-Sisive and Baggylean
5. Winning - Yah Sin
6. No Hooks...Just Elbows - Words & Grimes
7. Detroit Bounce (One For Dilla) - Pat Van Dyke
8. Suddenly Forever, Always Sometime - Figub Brazlevic & Parental
9. The Vow - LL Cool J ft. Don Pablito, J-S.A.N.D., and Mad Squablz
10. Rise Above - Inna Meth
11. Vices & Love - Lovers Hifi
12. Sleeping Beauty - Skyzoo
13. Here To Stay - Midan & Flofilz
14. Buttahs - Thought Provokah
15. Overrun - Dan-e-o ft. Korry Deez
16. Superare - Supastition ft. Shad
17. remain in light - Pseudo Slang & Pawcut
18. En Soul - KLIM & igory
20. Catch Up - Edo. G & Tone Spliff
21. stand up - mike senze
22. Emerald Shades - Devaloop
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:33 1 Jan. 27, 2025
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:58:33  192Kbps flac
(80.4MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 