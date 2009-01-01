Summary: "Joining us next week on Indigenous in the News is Joleen Brown, the visionary President of Native Hoop Magazine. Since its inception, Native Hoop has been a powerful platform dedicated to amplifying Indigenous voices, celebrating cultural diversity, and preserving traditions across Turtle Island. With a passion for storytelling and advocacy, Joleen has made it her mission to shine a light on the strength and beauty of Indigenous communities. We're honored to have her here to share her journey and the incredible work she’s doing to uplift Native voices." Find us 24/7/365 on Spotify https://lnkd.in/ekDuzRHb



ABOUT JOLEEN BROWN



Joleen Brown, a stalwart advocate for indigenous communities, joined Native Hoop in 2012 as a graphic designer before ascending to the presidency in 2018. Recognizing the importance of upholding integrity and transparency, she transitioned the organization to a non-profit model, ensuring its mission was rooted in community service rather than profit. Under her leadership, Native Hoop has become a beacon of exclusivity, welcoming individuals from all tribal backgrounds across Turtle Island. Joleen's tireless commitment to collaboration and cultural preservation has solidified Native Hoop's platform for amplifying marginalized voices and empowering indigenous peoples worldwide, showcasing her dedication to fostering a more equitable and just society.



ABOUT NATIVE HOOP MAGAZINE



Native Hoop, a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, was founded in 2009 and officially established as a non-profit entity in 2018, initially operating uner the auspices of the Native American Cultural Association of Oregon. As of 2024, we have proudly transitioned into an independent non-profit based in South Dakota.



Our decision to embark on this independent journey stems from our aspiration to expand our scope beyond the boundaries of Native Hoop Magazine. Listening to the voices of our community, we are committed to diversifying our initiatives to address the evolving needs we have identified.



Native Hoop is diligently striving to broaden its horizons and cultivate additional opportunities. We encourage you to stay tuned and revisit our website regularly, where we will unveil our latest programs and initiatives. Your continued support fuels our commitment to innovation and growth. Thank you for joining us on this journey of progress and empowerment.



At our essence, we are committed to showcasing our people in a positive and uplifting manner. Native Hoop Magazine remains steadfast as the cornerstone of our efforts to support and celebrate the rich diversity of the Native/First Nations community. We are unwavering in our dedication to excellence, ensuring that the magazine continues to thrive and evolve, always striving to be the very best it can be. Rest assured, Native Hoop Magazine will forever remain an integral part of Native Hoop's identity and mission.



In a world where mainstream representation often falls short, we strive to fill the void by showcasing every facet of Native American/First Nations culture with reverence for tradition and ceremony, while maintaining the integrity of our heritage.



Native Hoop Magazine transcends thematic limitations. Our overarching objective is to embrace and celebrate the rich tapestry of tribes across the United States and Canada. Recognizing the intrinsic diversity among tribes, we champion inclusivity, firmly believing that every tribe deserves a voice. By uniting all tribes, we amplify our collective strength and highlight the unique traditions, beliefs, and customs that define each community.



With a global audience, we aim to underscore the resilience and greatness of Indigenous peoples, affirming our presence and fortitude.



At its essence, Native Hoop embodies unity and resilience, serving as a beacon of strength and solidarity for Indigenous communities on Turtle Island.