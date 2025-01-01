The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
answering the polycrisis
Weekly Program
Rafay Siddiqui, Dann Mitchell, Adam Tooze
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 2, 2025, midnight
"If you've been feeling confused and as though everything is impacting on you all at the same time, this is not a personal, private experience. This is actually a collective experience." From the University of Bristol UK, scientist Dann Mitchell points to cumulative risks no one is counting. Can extreme climate-driven disasters change minds - even in right-leaning people? California business school marketing expert Rafay Sidddiqui reveals how they get you to buy more stuff. Answering the Polycrisis: what Prof. Adam Tooze tells the rich at Davos.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Clips of Adam Tooze speaking at the Overseas Development Institute Conference 2023 & Davos World Economic Forum 2023.

Clip of Homer Thomas-Dixon from Radio Ecoshock 2023.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:41 to insert station ID or announcements if needed.

Ecoshock 250205 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 2, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
  View Script
    
