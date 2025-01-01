"If you've been feeling confused and as though everything is impacting on you all at the same time, this is not a personal, private experience. This is actually a collective experience." From the University of Bristol UK, scientist Dann Mitchell points to cumulative risks no one is counting. Can extreme climate-driven disasters change minds - even in right-leaning people? California business school marketing expert Rafay Sidddiqui reveals how they get you to buy more stuff. Answering the Polycrisis: what Prof. Adam Tooze tells the rich at Davos.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Clips of Adam Tooze speaking at the Overseas Development Institute Conference 2023 & Davos World Economic Forum 2023.
Clip of Homer Thomas-Dixon from Radio Ecoshock 2023.
