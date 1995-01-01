The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: January 12, 2025
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Tabu Ley & L’Orchestre Afrisa International
MUNDI
TABU LEY & L’ORCHESTRE AFRISA INTERNATIONAL
African – 1979
3) Dindo Yogo
LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER
LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER
Mayala Production - 1990
4) Papa Wemba & Viva Tendances
SURPRISE
NKUNZI NLELWE
Sonima Music - 2006
5) Ladis-Arcade
NOUNI ZA BA NGOMBE
LUSSENDÉ « EPINE «
Cyriaque Basoka Productions – 2015
6) Adolphe Dominguez
FIRST LADY
12
Wenge Musica Tonya Tonya (Chou Cheri) - 2024
7) Doudou Copa
ENCORE HAUT
LOIN DES BARREAUX
Diamond Prod. – 2019
8) Ferré Gola
PARKING
DYNASTIE 2 VOLUME 1
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023
9) Bozi Boziana et L’Anti-Choc
MUANA MAWA
PÉRE NOEL CONFIANCE
Rigo Makngo Productions – 1997
10) Lisanga ya Bana Africa
LUNAMAL
LISANGA YA BANA AFRICA, VOL. 1
SID Music – 2005
11) Gode Audrigue
WEEK END
CARREFOUR
Paclof Didi Expresss – 1988
12) Abeti Masikini
KIZUNGU - ZUNGU
ABETI
Capriccio – 1973
13) Mascot de Katalas
DIX ANS DE CONCUBINGEE
DIAMANT
Cyriaque Basoka Productions – 2019
14) Didier Lacoste
CYRILE KINE
EVASION
DLTA Production – 2021
15) Cele le Roi & Viva la Musica
JACKY
AMEN
Sonima Music – 2007
16) Madilu
SAAH
L’EAU
JPS – 2004
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:50
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Jan. 12, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:50
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
5
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский