Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Tabu Ley & L’Orchestre Afrisa International

MUNDI

TABU LEY & L’ORCHESTRE AFRISA INTERNATIONAL

African – 1979



3) Dindo Yogo

LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER

LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER

Mayala Production - 1990



4) Papa Wemba & Viva Tendances

SURPRISE

NKUNZI NLELWE

Sonima Music - 2006



5) Ladis-Arcade

NOUNI ZA BA NGOMBE

LUSSENDÉ « EPINE «

Cyriaque Basoka Productions – 2015



6) Adolphe Dominguez

FIRST LADY

12

Wenge Musica Tonya Tonya (Chou Cheri) - 2024



7) Doudou Copa

ENCORE HAUT

LOIN DES BARREAUX

Diamond Prod. – 2019



8) Ferré Gola

PARKING

DYNASTIE 2 VOLUME 1

Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023



9) Bozi Boziana et L’Anti-Choc

MUANA MAWA

PÉRE NOEL CONFIANCE

Rigo Makngo Productions – 1997



10) Lisanga ya Bana Africa

LUNAMAL

LISANGA YA BANA AFRICA, VOL. 1

SID Music – 2005



11) Gode Audrigue

WEEK END

CARREFOUR

Paclof Didi Expresss – 1988



12) Abeti Masikini

KIZUNGU - ZUNGU

ABETI

Capriccio – 1973



13) Mascot de Katalas

DIX ANS DE CONCUBINGEE

DIAMANT

Cyriaque Basoka Productions – 2019



14) Didier Lacoste

CYRILE KINE

EVASION

DLTA Production – 2021



15) Cele le Roi & Viva la Musica

JACKY

AMEN

Sonima Music – 2007



16) Madilu

SAAH

L’EAU

JPS – 2004