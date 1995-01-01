The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Tabu Ley & L’Orchestre Afrisa International
MUNDI
TABU LEY & L’ORCHESTRE AFRISA INTERNATIONAL
African – 1979

3) Dindo Yogo
LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER
LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER
Mayala Production - 1990

4) Papa Wemba & Viva Tendances
SURPRISE
NKUNZI NLELWE
Sonima Music - 2006

5) Ladis-Arcade
NOUNI ZA BA NGOMBE
LUSSENDÉ « EPINE «
Cyriaque Basoka Productions – 2015

6) Adolphe Dominguez
FIRST LADY
12
Wenge Musica Tonya Tonya (Chou Cheri) - 2024

7) Doudou Copa
ENCORE HAUT
LOIN DES BARREAUX
Diamond Prod. – 2019

8) Ferré Gola
PARKING
DYNASTIE 2 VOLUME 1
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023

9) Bozi Boziana et L’Anti-Choc
MUANA MAWA
PÉRE NOEL CONFIANCE
Rigo Makngo Productions – 1997

10) Lisanga ya Bana Africa
LUNAMAL
LISANGA YA BANA AFRICA, VOL. 1
SID Music – 2005

11) Gode Audrigue
WEEK END
CARREFOUR
Paclof Didi Expresss – 1988

12) Abeti Masikini
KIZUNGU - ZUNGU
ABETI
Capriccio – 1973

13) Mascot de Katalas
DIX ANS DE CONCUBINGEE
DIAMANT
Cyriaque Basoka Productions – 2019

14) Didier Lacoste
CYRILE KINE
EVASION
DLTA Production – 2021

15) Cele le Roi & Viva la Musica
JACKY
AMEN
Sonima Music – 2007

16) Madilu
SAAH
L’EAU
JPS – 2004

Download Program Podcast
01:58:50 1 Jan. 12, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:58:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 