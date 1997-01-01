The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: January 26, 2025
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya
AMELO
DEUX TEMPS
Editions Kaluila - 1987
2) Evoloko Joker
LINA
FRANCO PRESENTE EVOLOKO JOKER
V.I.S.A. 1980 – 1980s
3) Wenge el Paris
LA REINE DU TRONE
YEBELA VISION
Sonima Music - 2007
4) Nouvelle Serie « Les Requins »
PATIENCE ADMISE
LE PROCUREUR
Denide Production - 1997
5) Fafa de Molokai et l’Orchestre Nouvelle Génération de la République Democratique
SPECULATION
SPECULATION (RUMBA ÉPICÉE)
Editions Kaluila - 1999
6) Modogo Gian Franco Ferre
BA VENANTS
STATUE DE LA LIBERTÉ
Disques Esperance/Sonodisc - 1991
7) Z1 International
FORMULE 15
ERE DE VÉRITÉ
Simon Music-SIPE - 2001
8) Roga Roga
JALOUSIE
NZOUNGOU
Ibroks.- 2023
9) Aurlus Mabele
YOU MAKE ME CRAZY
FIESTA D’OR
Jimmy’s Production – 2001
10) Bopol Mansiamina
CONTOLEUR
MANUELA
Syllart Production – 1983
11) Le Géant Makolin
ALBERTO
VICKY LA SIRENE
Gama Production – 1991
12) Le Professeur Vata-Mombasa
MUNDIAL SATURDAY
MUNDIAL SATURDAY
Disc-Orient – 1987
13) Orchestre Yanga-Yanga
TOKAYA NA MOKILI 1&2
ORCHESTRE YANGA-YANGA
Pathé Marconi/EMI – 1977
14) Orchestre Bella-Mambo
KAPIANGU
HOMMAGE À EMILE SOKI DIANZENZA, VOL. 1
Clovis Production – 2000
15) H.T. Haute Tension
JEHOVA JURE
APOCALYPSE
Jimmy’s Production – 2013
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:10
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Jan. 26, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:10
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
5
