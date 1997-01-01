The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya
AMELO
DEUX TEMPS
Editions Kaluila - 1987

2) Evoloko Joker
LINA
FRANCO PRESENTE EVOLOKO JOKER
V.I.S.A. 1980 – 1980s

3) Wenge el Paris
LA REINE DU TRONE
YEBELA VISION
Sonima Music - 2007

4) Nouvelle Serie « Les Requins »
PATIENCE ADMISE
LE PROCUREUR
Denide Production - 1997

5) Fafa de Molokai et l’Orchestre Nouvelle Génération de la République Democratique
SPECULATION
SPECULATION (RUMBA ÉPICÉE)
Editions Kaluila - 1999

6) Modogo Gian Franco Ferre
BA VENANTS
STATUE DE LA LIBERTÉ
Disques Esperance/Sonodisc - 1991

7) Z1 International
FORMULE 15
ERE DE VÉRITÉ
Simon Music-SIPE - 2001

8) Roga Roga
JALOUSIE
NZOUNGOU
Ibroks.- 2023

9) Aurlus Mabele
YOU MAKE ME CRAZY
FIESTA D’OR
Jimmy’s Production – 2001

10) Bopol Mansiamina
CONTOLEUR
MANUELA
Syllart Production – 1983

11) Le Géant Makolin
ALBERTO
VICKY LA SIRENE
Gama Production – 1991

12) Le Professeur Vata-Mombasa
MUNDIAL SATURDAY
MUNDIAL SATURDAY
Disc-Orient – 1987

13) Orchestre Yanga-Yanga
TOKAYA NA MOKILI 1&2
ORCHESTRE YANGA-YANGA
Pathé Marconi/EMI – 1977

14) Orchestre Bella-Mambo
KAPIANGU
HOMMAGE À EMILE SOKI DIANZENZA, VOL. 1
Clovis Production – 2000

15) H.T. Haute Tension
JEHOVA JURE
APOCALYPSE
Jimmy’s Production – 2013

Download Program Podcast
01:59:10 1 Jan. 26, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:10  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 