Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya

AMELO

DEUX TEMPS

Editions Kaluila - 1987



2) Evoloko Joker

LINA

FRANCO PRESENTE EVOLOKO JOKER

V.I.S.A. 1980 – 1980s



3) Wenge el Paris

LA REINE DU TRONE

YEBELA VISION

Sonima Music - 2007



4) Nouvelle Serie « Les Requins »

PATIENCE ADMISE

LE PROCUREUR

Denide Production - 1997



5) Fafa de Molokai et l’Orchestre Nouvelle Génération de la République Democratique

SPECULATION

SPECULATION (RUMBA ÉPICÉE)

Editions Kaluila - 1999



6) Modogo Gian Franco Ferre

BA VENANTS

STATUE DE LA LIBERTÉ

Disques Esperance/Sonodisc - 1991



7) Z1 International

FORMULE 15

ERE DE VÉRITÉ

Simon Music-SIPE - 2001



8) Roga Roga

JALOUSIE

NZOUNGOU

Ibroks.- 2023



9) Aurlus Mabele

YOU MAKE ME CRAZY

FIESTA D’OR

Jimmy’s Production – 2001



10) Bopol Mansiamina

CONTOLEUR

MANUELA

Syllart Production – 1983



11) Le Géant Makolin

ALBERTO

VICKY LA SIRENE

Gama Production – 1991



12) Le Professeur Vata-Mombasa

MUNDIAL SATURDAY

MUNDIAL SATURDAY

Disc-Orient – 1987



13) Orchestre Yanga-Yanga

TOKAYA NA MOKILI 1&2

ORCHESTRE YANGA-YANGA

Pathé Marconi/EMI – 1977



14) Orchestre Bella-Mambo

KAPIANGU

HOMMAGE À EMILE SOKI DIANZENZA, VOL. 1

Clovis Production – 2000



15) H.T. Haute Tension

JEHOVA JURE

APOCALYPSE

Jimmy’s Production – 2013