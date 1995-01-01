This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: January 19, 2025
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators: DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
Date Published: Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Summary: African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits: WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA www.wrir.org
Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo) Hello Hello (program theme song) Hello Hello Stern’s Africa – 1995 2) Kebendo Jazz (Guinea) Soumba Trio Féderal de Pointe Syliphone/Syllart Records – 1971 3) Super Boiro Band (Guinea) Nanibaly En Super Forme Bolibana Inédits - 1976 4) Askia Modibo (Mali) Mbife Héritage Mieruba – 2022 5) Halima Kissima Touré (Mali) Alla Do Fo Ña Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1987-2016 Hot Mule Records - 2024 6) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal) El Carretero Guy Gu Rey Gi Disques Burr - 1975 7) Laba Sosseh (Senegal) Sitierra Monguito El Único Presents Labah “Sosseh” in U.S.A.: Salsa Africana Sacodis – 19 ?? 8) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba) Canto Montuno Historias Soneras : El Alma de una Tradición Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. - 2018 9) Zanja All Stars (Cuba) Las Cacos del Amor (feat. Changuito & Maria Victoria) Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1 Zanja Records SL - 2024 10) Les Paches du Canapé Vert (Haiti) Desordre Musical Haiti Direct – Big Band, Mini Jazz & Twoubadou Sounds (1960-1978) Strut - 2014 11) Zenglen (Haiti) Tempo Easy Kompa PPL Production - 2011 12) Criolo (Brazil) Calçada Espiral de Ilusão Oloko Records - 2018 13) Jane & Herondy (Brazil) Em Terra de Cego Bailinho Bom: Tempero Brasileiro Discos RGE – 2018 14) Eddy Tussa (Angola) Amor Mwangole Grandes Mundos Kineto Prouções - 2012 15) Carlos Burity (Angola) Jingonça do Macaco Ginginda Melodie – 2000 16) Dogo du Togo (Togo) Van Na Agbeto Dogo Du Togo Dogo du Togo – 2022 17) Afia Mala (Togo) Let Me Try Plaisir Milan Music – 2003 18) Neuza (Cape Verde) Zé di Nha Mina Flor di Bila Lusacfrica – 2013 19) Bitori (Cape Verde) Natalia Bitori: Legend of Funaná, the Forbidden Music of the Cape Verde Island Analog Africa – 2016 20) Lisandro Meza (Colombia) Rio Sucuy Pa’l Mundo…. Faisan Records – unknown date 21) Las Estrella de Tolú (Colombia) Cumbia al Amanecer Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 Vampisoul 22) Camille Feruzi (RDCongo) Lingale Bankolo Miziki: Anthologie Volume 1 Ngoyarto 23) Franc Lassan & Beguen Band (RDCongo) Omba Likita The Soul of Congo – Treaures of the Ngoma Label (1946-1963) Planet Ilunga 24) L’Orchestre Spear (Tanzania) Kimbelembele (The Pretender) Afrika Muye Muye! – Tanzanian Rumba and Musiki wa Dansi 1968-1970 Recordiana – 2023 25) Orchestre Safari Sound (RDCongo/Tanzania) Dunia Msongamano (This World is Struggling) Zanzibara 11 0 Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat: Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound 1982-1986 Buda Musique - 2025
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:59:59
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Jan. 19, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:59
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 5