Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995



2) Kebendo Jazz (Guinea)

Soumba

Trio Féderal de Pointe

Syliphone/Syllart Records – 1971



3) Super Boiro Band (Guinea)

Nanibaly

En Super Forme

Bolibana Inédits - 1976



4) Askia Modibo (Mali)

Mbife

Héritage

Mieruba – 2022



5) Halima Kissima Touré (Mali)

Alla Do Fo Ña

Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1987-2016

Hot Mule Records - 2024



6) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)

El Carretero

Guy Gu Rey Gi

Disques Burr - 1975



7) Laba Sosseh (Senegal)

Sitierra

Monguito El Único Presents Labah “Sosseh” in U.S.A.: Salsa Africana

Sacodis – 19 ??



8) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)

Canto Montuno

Historias Soneras : El Alma de una Tradición

Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. - 2018



9) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)

Las Cacos del Amor (feat. Changuito & Maria Victoria)

Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1

Zanja Records SL - 2024



10) Les Paches du Canapé Vert (Haiti)

Desordre Musical

Haiti Direct – Big Band, Mini Jazz & Twoubadou Sounds (1960-1978)

Strut - 2014



11) Zenglen (Haiti)

Tempo

Easy Kompa

PPL Production - 2011



12) Criolo (Brazil)

Calçada

Espiral de Ilusão

Oloko Records - 2018



13) Jane & Herondy (Brazil)

Em Terra de Cego

Bailinho Bom: Tempero Brasileiro

Discos RGE – 2018



14) Eddy Tussa (Angola)

Amor Mwangole

Grandes Mundos

Kineto Prouções - 2012



15) Carlos Burity (Angola)

Jingonça do Macaco

Ginginda

Melodie – 2000



16) Dogo du Togo (Togo)

Van Na Agbeto

Dogo Du Togo

Dogo du Togo – 2022



17) Afia Mala (Togo)

Let Me Try

Plaisir

Milan Music – 2003



18) Neuza (Cape Verde)

Zé di Nha Mina

Flor di Bila

Lusacfrica – 2013



19) Bitori (Cape Verde)

Natalia

Bitori: Legend of Funaná, the Forbidden Music of the Cape Verde Island

Analog Africa – 2016



20) Lisandro Meza (Colombia)

Rio Sucuy

Pa’l Mundo….

Faisan Records – unknown date



21) Las Estrella de Tolú (Colombia)

Cumbia al Amanecer

Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1

Vampisoul



22) Camille Feruzi (RDCongo)

Lingale

Bankolo Miziki: Anthologie Volume 1

Ngoyarto



23) Franc Lassan & Beguen Band (RDCongo)

Omba Likita

The Soul of Congo – Treaures of the Ngoma Label (1946-1963)

Planet Ilunga



24) L’Orchestre Spear (Tanzania)

Kimbelembele (The Pretender)

Afrika Muye Muye! – Tanzanian Rumba and Musiki wa Dansi 1968-1970

Recordiana – 2023



25) Orchestre Safari Sound (RDCongo/Tanzania)

Dunia Msongamano (This World is Struggling)

Zanzibara 11 0 Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat:

Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound 1982-1986

Buda Musique - 2025