Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Kebendo Jazz (Guinea)
Soumba
Trio Féderal de Pointe
Syliphone/Syllart Records – 1971

3) Super Boiro Band (Guinea)
Nanibaly
En Super Forme
Bolibana Inédits - 1976

4) Askia Modibo (Mali)
Mbife
Héritage
Mieruba – 2022

5) Halima Kissima Touré (Mali)
Alla Do Fo Ña
Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1987-2016
Hot Mule Records - 2024

6) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)
El Carretero
Guy Gu Rey Gi
Disques Burr - 1975

7) Laba Sosseh (Senegal)
Sitierra
Monguito El Único Presents Labah “Sosseh” in U.S.A.: Salsa Africana
Sacodis – 19 ??

8) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)
Canto Montuno
Historias Soneras : El Alma de una Tradición
Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. - 2018

9) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Las Cacos del Amor (feat. Changuito & Maria Victoria)
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records SL - 2024

10) Les Paches du Canapé Vert (Haiti)
Desordre Musical
Haiti Direct – Big Band, Mini Jazz & Twoubadou Sounds (1960-1978)
Strut - 2014

11) Zenglen (Haiti)
Tempo
Easy Kompa
PPL Production - 2011

12) Criolo (Brazil)
Calçada
Espiral de Ilusão
Oloko Records - 2018

13) Jane & Herondy (Brazil)
Em Terra de Cego
Bailinho Bom: Tempero Brasileiro
Discos RGE – 2018

14) Eddy Tussa (Angola)
Amor Mwangole
Grandes Mundos
Kineto Prouções - 2012

15) Carlos Burity (Angola)
Jingonça do Macaco
Ginginda
Melodie – 2000

16) Dogo du Togo (Togo)
Van Na Agbeto
Dogo Du Togo
Dogo du Togo – 2022

17) Afia Mala (Togo)
Let Me Try
Plaisir
Milan Music – 2003

18) Neuza (Cape Verde)
Zé di Nha Mina
Flor di Bila
Lusacfrica – 2013

19) Bitori (Cape Verde)
Natalia
Bitori: Legend of Funaná, the Forbidden Music of the Cape Verde Island
Analog Africa – 2016

20) Lisandro Meza (Colombia)
Rio Sucuy
Pa’l Mundo….
Faisan Records – unknown date

21) Las Estrella de Tolú (Colombia)
Cumbia al Amanecer
Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1
Vampisoul

22) Camille Feruzi (RDCongo)
Lingale
Bankolo Miziki: Anthologie Volume 1
Ngoyarto

23) Franc Lassan & Beguen Band (RDCongo)
Omba Likita
The Soul of Congo – Treaures of the Ngoma Label (1946-1963)
Planet Ilunga

24) L’Orchestre Spear (Tanzania)
Kimbelembele (The Pretender)
Afrika Muye Muye! – Tanzanian Rumba and Musiki wa Dansi 1968-1970
Recordiana – 2023

25) Orchestre Safari Sound (RDCongo/Tanzania)
Dunia Msongamano (This World is Struggling)
Zanzibara 11 0 Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat:
Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound 1982-1986
Buda Musique - 2025

Download Program Podcast
01:59:59 1 Jan. 19, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 