The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Estrellas de Buena Vista (Cuba)
El Cuarto de Tula
Live in Havana
One World – 2025

3) Kiki Valera (Cuba/USA)
El Cuarto de Tula
Vacilón Santiaguero
Circle 9 Records - 2024

4) The Bongo Hop (France)
Dekonekete (feat. Kephny Eliacin)
Lat Pata Coja
Underdog Records – 2024

5) System Band (Haiti)
Ti Anita
System Band
System Band – 1970s or 1980s

6) Marcel Tjahe (Cameroon)
Souvenirs ya Quartier Mozart
100% Makossa V
GME - 1987

7) Aijo Mamadou (Cameroon)
Je ne Fais que Passer
Etat d’Urgence
JPS – 2010

8) Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe & his Nigerian Soundmakers (Nigeria)
Oyolima
The Best ofChief Stephen Osadebe & his Nigerian Soundmakers
Mosaic Music – unknown date

9) King Sunny Ade & The Golden Mercury of Africa (Nigeria)
Medley, Side 1 (partial)
Let Them Say
Atom Park - 1987

PART B
10) Mdou Moctar (Niger)
Asdikte Akal
Afrique Victime
Matador - 2021

11) Mamar Kassey (Niger)
Yeti-Yeta
Alatoumi
World Village – 2001

12) Kankou Kouyaté (Mali)
Ne Fa Te Djougoulala
N’Darila
One World Records – 2024

13) Djely Tapa (Mali/Canada)
Départ Pour Lune
Barokan
Diques Nuits d’Afrique- 2018

14) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)
Mhanda (Chaos)
Africa Without Borders
Batuki Music Society - 2019

15) Semblanzas del Rio Guapi (Colombia)
Yo-Po-No-Po
Voy Pa’ Allá
Discos Pacífico – 2021

16) Mojarra Eléctrica (Colombia)
El Hueco
Nueva Colombia: A New Generation of Colombian Music
Chonta Records - 2006

17) Grupo Kual? (México)
Pájaro Cenzontle
Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera (En Méxcio)
AVA Records – 2019

18) Son Rompe Pera (México)
Chucha
Chimborazo
AYA Records – 2023

19) La Lupita (México)
Nada es Gratis
Caramelo Macizo
RCA Records – 1998

20) Grupo Fantasma (USA)
Ausencia
American Music, Vol. 7
Blue Corn Music – 2019

21) Yerba Buena (USA)
Tu Casa. Mi Casa
President Alien
Razor & Tie - 2003

Download Program Podcast
01:58:41 1 Feb. 2, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:58:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 