Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Estrellas de Buena Vista (Cuba)

El Cuarto de Tula

Live in Havana

One World – 2025



3) Kiki Valera (Cuba/USA)

El Cuarto de Tula

Vacilón Santiaguero

Circle 9 Records - 2024



4) The Bongo Hop (France)

Dekonekete (feat. Kephny Eliacin)

Lat Pata Coja

Underdog Records – 2024



5) System Band (Haiti)

Ti Anita

System Band

System Band – 1970s or 1980s



6) Marcel Tjahe (Cameroon)

Souvenirs ya Quartier Mozart

100% Makossa V

GME - 1987



7) Aijo Mamadou (Cameroon)

Je ne Fais que Passer

Etat d’Urgence

JPS – 2010



8) Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe & his Nigerian Soundmakers (Nigeria)

Oyolima

The Best ofChief Stephen Osadebe & his Nigerian Soundmakers

Mosaic Music – unknown date



9) King Sunny Ade & The Golden Mercury of Africa (Nigeria)

Medley, Side 1 (partial)

Let Them Say

Atom Park - 1987



PART B

10) Mdou Moctar (Niger)

Asdikte Akal

Afrique Victime

Matador - 2021



11) Mamar Kassey (Niger)

Yeti-Yeta

Alatoumi

World Village – 2001



12) Kankou Kouyaté (Mali)

Ne Fa Te Djougoulala

N’Darila

One World Records – 2024



13) Djely Tapa (Mali/Canada)

Départ Pour Lune

Barokan

Diques Nuits d’Afrique- 2018



14) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)

Mhanda (Chaos)

Africa Without Borders

Batuki Music Society - 2019



15) Semblanzas del Rio Guapi (Colombia)

Yo-Po-No-Po

Voy Pa’ Allá

Discos Pacífico – 2021



16) Mojarra Eléctrica (Colombia)

El Hueco

Nueva Colombia: A New Generation of Colombian Music

Chonta Records - 2006



17) Grupo Kual? (México)

Pájaro Cenzontle

Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera (En Méxcio)

AVA Records – 2019



18) Son Rompe Pera (México)

Chucha

Chimborazo

AYA Records – 2023



19) La Lupita (México)

Nada es Gratis

Caramelo Macizo

RCA Records – 1998



20) Grupo Fantasma (USA)

Ausencia

American Music, Vol. 7

Blue Corn Music – 2019



21) Yerba Buena (USA)

Tu Casa. Mi Casa

President Alien

Razor & Tie - 2003