Program Information
The Motherland Influence: February 2, 2025
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Estrellas de Buena Vista (Cuba)
El Cuarto de Tula
Live in Havana
One World – 2025
3) Kiki Valera (Cuba/USA)
El Cuarto de Tula
Vacilón Santiaguero
Circle 9 Records - 2024
4) The Bongo Hop (France)
Dekonekete (feat. Kephny Eliacin)
Lat Pata Coja
Underdog Records – 2024
5) System Band (Haiti)
Ti Anita
System Band
System Band – 1970s or 1980s
6) Marcel Tjahe (Cameroon)
Souvenirs ya Quartier Mozart
100% Makossa V
GME - 1987
7) Aijo Mamadou (Cameroon)
Je ne Fais que Passer
Etat d’Urgence
JPS – 2010
8) Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe & his Nigerian Soundmakers (Nigeria)
Oyolima
The Best ofChief Stephen Osadebe & his Nigerian Soundmakers
Mosaic Music – unknown date
9) King Sunny Ade & The Golden Mercury of Africa (Nigeria)
Medley, Side 1 (partial)
Let Them Say
Atom Park - 1987
PART B
10) Mdou Moctar (Niger)
Asdikte Akal
Afrique Victime
Matador - 2021
11) Mamar Kassey (Niger)
Yeti-Yeta
Alatoumi
World Village – 2001
12) Kankou Kouyaté (Mali)
Ne Fa Te Djougoulala
N’Darila
One World Records – 2024
13) Djely Tapa (Mali/Canada)
Départ Pour Lune
Barokan
Diques Nuits d’Afrique- 2018
14) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)
Mhanda (Chaos)
Africa Without Borders
Batuki Music Society - 2019
15) Semblanzas del Rio Guapi (Colombia)
Yo-Po-No-Po
Voy Pa’ Allá
Discos Pacífico – 2021
16) Mojarra Eléctrica (Colombia)
El Hueco
Nueva Colombia: A New Generation of Colombian Music
Chonta Records - 2006
17) Grupo Kual? (México)
Pájaro Cenzontle
Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera (En Méxcio)
AVA Records – 2019
18) Son Rompe Pera (México)
Chucha
Chimborazo
AYA Records – 2023
19) La Lupita (México)
Nada es Gratis
Caramelo Macizo
RCA Records – 1998
20) Grupo Fantasma (USA)
Ausencia
American Music, Vol. 7
Blue Corn Music – 2019
21) Yerba Buena (USA)
Tu Casa. Mi Casa
President Alien
Razor & Tie - 2003
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:41
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Feb. 2, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:41
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
4
