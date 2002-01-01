Notes:



Digable Planets, “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)”

from Blowout Comb

Pendulum Records - 1994



Digable Planets, “K.B.'s Alley (Mood Dudes Groove)”

from Blowout Comb

Pendulum Records - 1994



Fiorello La Guardia, “Reading The Comics”

from The Little Flower

AF



Horace Andy, “Dub Larking (Tubby Version)”

from Horace Andy's Dub Box Rare Dubs 1973-1976

Gorgon Records - 2021



Dennis Brown, “Concentration”

from The Crown Prince of Reggae: Singles (1972-1985)

VP - 2010



Sister Nancy, “Roof over Mi Head”

from One, Two

Techniques - 2002



Mykal Rose, “We Must Pray”

from Hard Time Rock

Chad Supreme Records - 2009



Jimmy Cliff, “I'm No Immigrant”

from Goodbye Yesterday

Hip-O Select - 2004



Harry Belafonte, “Women Are Smarter”

from Belafonte

RCA



Lee Fields, “Bad Trip”

from Problems

Soul Fire - 2002



Kool & The Gang, “Universal Sound (Live)”

from Love & Understanding

Island Mercury - 1976



Sun Ra Arkestra, “Outer Spaceways Inc”

from Space Is the Place Soundtrack

Unknown



Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “A Tear to a Smile”

from A Tear to a Smile

Universal Music Group International - 1975



Roy Ayers, “There's A Master Plan”

from Center Of The World

Polydor



Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, “Better Days”

from Ask Rufus

Geffen* - 1977



Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, “Egyptian Song”

from Ask Rufus

Geffen* - 1977



Minnie Ripperton, “Reasons”

from Perfect Angel

CAPITOL



Sade, “War of the Hearts”

from Promise

Epic - 1985



Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, “Solitude May 15, 1945 New York feat K Davis J Sherrill M Ellington A Hibbler vocals”

from the Works of Duke Vol 20

RCA



Marvin Gaye, “Sparrow”

from Here, My Dear

UNI/MOTOWN - 2014



Stevie Wonder, “It's Wrong (Arpartheid)”

from In Square Circle

Tamla - 1985



Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, “Little By Little”

from Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)

Daptone Records - 2019



Tank and the Bangas, “Rollercoasters”

from Think Tank

Independent - 2014



De La Soul, “Bigger feat Choklate”

from Bigger feat Choklate

Daisy Age Inc



D'Angelo, “Spanish Joint”

from Voodoo

Virgin Records - 2000



Eddie Kendricks, “My People... Hold On”

from People... Hold On

UNI/MOTOWN - 1972

