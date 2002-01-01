|
Digable Planets, “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994
Digable Planets, “K.B.'s Alley (Mood Dudes Groove)”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994
Fiorello La Guardia, “Reading The Comics”
from The Little Flower
AF
Horace Andy, “Dub Larking (Tubby Version)”
from Horace Andy's Dub Box Rare Dubs 1973-1976
Gorgon Records - 2021
Dennis Brown, “Concentration”
from The Crown Prince of Reggae: Singles (1972-1985)
VP - 2010
Sister Nancy, “Roof over Mi Head”
from One, Two
Techniques - 2002
Mykal Rose, “We Must Pray”
from Hard Time Rock
Chad Supreme Records - 2009
Jimmy Cliff, “I'm No Immigrant”
from Goodbye Yesterday
Hip-O Select - 2004
Harry Belafonte, “Women Are Smarter”
from Belafonte
RCA
Lee Fields, “Bad Trip”
from Problems
Soul Fire - 2002
Kool & The Gang, “Universal Sound (Live)”
from Love & Understanding
Island Mercury - 1976
Sun Ra Arkestra, “Outer Spaceways Inc”
from Space Is the Place Soundtrack
Unknown
Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “A Tear to a Smile”
from A Tear to a Smile
Universal Music Group International - 1975
Roy Ayers, “There's A Master Plan”
from Center Of The World
Polydor
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, “Better Days”
from Ask Rufus
Geffen* - 1977
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, “Egyptian Song”
from Ask Rufus
Geffen* - 1977
Minnie Ripperton, “Reasons”
from Perfect Angel
CAPITOL
Sade, “War of the Hearts”
from Promise
Epic - 1985
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, “Solitude May 15, 1945 New York feat K Davis J Sherrill M Ellington A Hibbler vocals”
from the Works of Duke Vol 20
RCA
Marvin Gaye, “Sparrow”
from Here, My Dear
UNI/MOTOWN - 2014
Stevie Wonder, “It's Wrong (Arpartheid)”
from In Square Circle
Tamla - 1985
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, “Little By Little”
from Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
Daptone Records - 2019
Tank and the Bangas, “Rollercoasters”
from Think Tank
Independent - 2014
De La Soul, “Bigger feat Choklate”
from Bigger feat Choklate
Daisy Age Inc
D'Angelo, “Spanish Joint”
from Voodoo
Virgin Records - 2000
Eddie Kendricks, “My People... Hold On”
from People... Hold On
UNI/MOTOWN - 1972