The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Feb. 2, 2025, midnight


Digable Planets, “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994

Digable Planets, “K.B.'s Alley (Mood Dudes Groove)”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994

Fiorello La Guardia, “Reading The Comics”
from The Little Flower
AF

Horace Andy, “Dub Larking (Tubby Version)”
from Horace Andy's Dub Box Rare Dubs 1973-1976
Gorgon Records - 2021

Dennis Brown, “Concentration”
from The Crown Prince of Reggae: Singles (1972-1985)
VP - 2010

Sister Nancy, “Roof over Mi Head”
from One, Two
Techniques - 2002

Mykal Rose, “We Must Pray”
from Hard Time Rock
Chad Supreme Records - 2009

Jimmy Cliff, “I'm No Immigrant”
from Goodbye Yesterday
Hip-O Select - 2004

Harry Belafonte, “Women Are Smarter”
from Belafonte
RCA

Lee Fields, “Bad Trip”
from Problems
Soul Fire - 2002

Kool & The Gang, “Universal Sound (Live)”
from Love & Understanding
Island Mercury - 1976

Sun Ra Arkestra, “Outer Spaceways Inc”
from Space Is the Place Soundtrack
Unknown

Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “A Tear to a Smile”
from A Tear to a Smile
Universal Music Group International - 1975

Roy Ayers, “There's A Master Plan”
from Center Of The World
Polydor

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, “Better Days”
from Ask Rufus
Geffen* - 1977

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, “Egyptian Song”
from Ask Rufus
Geffen* - 1977

Minnie Ripperton, “Reasons”
from Perfect Angel
CAPITOL

Sade, “War of the Hearts”
from Promise
Epic - 1985

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, “Solitude May 15, 1945 New York feat K Davis J Sherrill M Ellington A Hibbler vocals”
from the Works of Duke Vol 20
RCA

Marvin Gaye, “Sparrow”
from Here, My Dear
UNI/MOTOWN - 2014

Stevie Wonder, “It's Wrong (Arpartheid)”
from In Square Circle
Tamla - 1985

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, “Little By Little”
from Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
Daptone Records - 2019

Tank and the Bangas, “Rollercoasters”
from Think Tank
Independent - 2014

De La Soul, “Bigger feat Choklate”
from Bigger feat Choklate
Daisy Age Inc

D'Angelo, “Spanish Joint”
from Voodoo
Virgin Records - 2000

Eddie Kendricks, “My People... Hold On”
from People... Hold On
UNI/MOTOWN - 1972

Download Program Podcast
01:59:03 1 Feb. 2, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:03  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 