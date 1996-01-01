The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Great new Malian releases by Samba Touré, Trio Da Kali and Songhoy Blues; Miramar live in Studio C playing songs from their new album Entre Tus Flores and being interviewed, engineered by Richard Schellenberg; garage salsa from Bio Ritmo, Willie & Hector and Brooklyn Sounds
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Samba Touré | Mali | Assouma Kagne | Baarakelaw | Glitterbeat | 2025
Trio Da Kali | Mali | Wara | Bagola | One World | 2025
Songhoy Blues | Mali | Dagabi | Héritage | Studio Mali / Transgressive | 2025

Sahra Halgan | Somaliland-France | Hiddo Dhawr | Hiddo Dhawr | Danaya | 2024

Miramar, live in WRIR's Studio C:
Incertidumbre
Juntos
Lo Que Me Das
Hiedra
Lo Sabrás
Ipopsia
Tú Peine

Bio Ritmo | RVA USA | Señor Locutor | ¡Que Siga La Música! | Shameless | 1996
Willie Colón, Canta: Hector La Voe | USA | Juana Peña | Cosa Nuestra | Fania | 1969
Brooklyn Sounds | USA | Chango Santero | Libre - Free | Vampisoul | 2025-1972

Download Program Podcast
01:59:39 1 Feb. 2, 2025
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:39  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 