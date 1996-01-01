Great new Malian releases by Samba Touré, Trio Da Kali and Songhoy Blues; Miramar live in Studio C playing songs from their new album Entre Tus Flores and being interviewed, engineered by Richard Schellenberg; garage salsa from Bio Ritmo, Willie & Hector and Brooklyn Sounds
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Samba Touré | Mali | Assouma Kagne | Baarakelaw | Glitterbeat | 2025 Trio Da Kali | Mali | Wara | Bagola | One World | 2025 Songhoy Blues | Mali | Dagabi | Héritage | Studio Mali / Transgressive | 2025