The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Building skill, family, community
Weekly Program
Nicola Brackertz, lecturer in circus history, Swinburne University; Ebony, graduate of Australia's National Institute of Circus Arts; Francesca Scully, teacher and performer with The Women's Circus
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Program begins with a discussion of the history of circuses and of women in circuses, and continues with interviews with a graduate of Australia's National Institute of Circus Arts and an instructor and performer in The Women's Circus of Australia. Founded in 1991, the Women's Circus offers training with the aims of building physical self-confidence and community cooperation.
Originally produced for 3CR Radio's series Women on the Line by Shelagh Ryan; adapted for WINGS by Frieda Werden.
Contacts: National Institute of Circus Arts:
https://www.nica.com.au/
https://www.womenscircus.org.au/
https://www.3cr.org.au/womenontheline
Music excerpts: Wonderful, by Noonday Underground; She's Got a Story, Too, by Kerrianne Cox.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
Updated from WINGS #13-06
00:28:43 1 Feb. 3, 2025
3CR Radio, Melbourne, Australia; BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:43  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 