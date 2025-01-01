Program begins with a discussion of the history of circuses and of women in circuses, and continues with interviews with a graduate of Australia's National Institute of Circus Arts and an instructor and performer in The Women's Circus of Australia. Founded in 1991, the Women's Circus offers training with the aims of building physical self-confidence and community cooperation.
Originally produced for 3CR Radio's series Women on the Line by Shelagh Ryan; adapted for WINGS by Frieda Werden. Contacts: National Institute of Circus Arts: https://www.nica.com.au/ https://www.womenscircus.org.au/ https://www.3cr.org.au/womenontheline Music excerpts: Wonderful, by Noonday Underground; She's Got a Story, Too, by Kerrianne Cox.
