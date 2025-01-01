The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Interview
Brendan Stone
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Host Phil Taylor interviews Brendan Stone, of the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War, about the dynamic political processes taking place in Hamilton. High-powered activists and community figures turned out to support the launch of Hamilton-Centre Independent candidate Sarah Jama. And another outspoken pro-Palestine community activist, Kojo Damptey, secured the nomination on Hamilton Mountain.

In some parts of Ontario, the grassroots are overcoming a labour and NDP establishment that has largely been indifferent to the struggles animating and mobilizing people today.

Interview with Brendan Stone
00:18:59 1 Feb. 3, 2025
Toronto, Ontario
