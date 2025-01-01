Summary: Host Phil Taylor interviews Brendan Stone, of the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War, about the dynamic political processes taking place in Hamilton. High-powered activists and community figures turned out to support the launch of Hamilton-Centre Independent candidate Sarah Jama. And another outspoken pro-Palestine community activist, Kojo Damptey, secured the nomination on Hamilton Mountain.



In some parts of Ontario, the grassroots are overcoming a labour and NDP establishment that has largely been indifferent to the struggles animating and mobilizing people today.