The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-03-25
Weekly Program
Erin Reed; Kathy Brennan; Donald Trump.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Feb. 3, 2025, midnight
Journalist Erin Reed dissects Trump’s executive order blitz; Australia reviews gender-affirming healthcare for kids, Donald Trump attacks trans medical and military rights, the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear a parents group’s challenge to queer-inclusive elementary school story books, Twin Cities Pride files for divorce from Target Stores over its DEI abandonment, while Costco shareholders reject a bid to dump the giant retailer’s own diversity initiatives.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.
osted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Tanya Kane-Parry & Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Erin Reed feature produced by David Hunt, with thanks to Gender Research Advisory Council and Education: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Beatles; Melanie Safka; Michael Shynes.
[GRACE: Gender Research Advisory Council and Education: https://www.grace-now.org/
Erin in the Morning news site: https://www.erininthemorning.com/]
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Feb. 3, 2025
Los Angele CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 