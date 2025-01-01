Journalist Erin Reed dissects Trump’s executive order blitz; Australia reviews gender-affirming healthcare for kids, Donald Trump attacks trans medical and military rights, the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear a parents group’s challenge to queer-inclusive elementary school story books, Twin Cities Pride files for divorce from Target Stores over its DEI abandonment, while Costco shareholders reject a bid to dump the giant retailer’s own diversity initiatives. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.
