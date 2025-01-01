The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Wow – so many good tracks in store for you tonight. Keep it tuned here. Enjoy!
The Haberdasher
The Honey Dewdrops You Know It Ain't Friendly Here in the Mountains The Honey Dewdrops Freedy Johnston There Goes a Brooklyn Girl Back on the Road to You Forty Below Records Tyler Meacham You Know Nothing About Me Property Tyler Meacham Gavin Crockett Congregation Conquest of the Moon Rough June Recordings Beya Runaway Runaway - Single Macabre Records National Public Rodeo Running One at a Time - EP National Public Rodeo Isabel March Eloise Time, Among Other Things - EP Isabel March Music Haze & Dacey Sweeter Than a Margarita The Beaverdam Sessions - EP HazyShade Productions Rubblebucket Rattlesnake Year Of The Banana Egghunt Records Dustbowl Revival Busted Dustbowl Revival Medium Expectations Dustbowl Revival Oh! Darling (feat. Ivan Neville) Oh! Darling (feat. Ivan Neville) - Single Medium Expectations Høly River Born of Water Songs of the Sealion Earth Folk Collective Palmyra Shape I'm In Single Oh Boy Records Tyler Meacham hell of a friend sad girl summer - EP Tyler Meacham The Honey Dewdrops Welcome to the Club Anyone Can See The Honey Dewdrops Freedy Johnston Can You Fly Can You Fly Rough Trade Recordings Ltd. Jimmy Eat World The Middle Bleed American Interscope Samantha McKaige Don't Dream It's Over Don't Dream It's Over - Single Samantha McKaige Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Driver 8 (feat. John Paul White) Georgia Blue Southeastern Records INXS Don't Change Shabooh Shoobah Rhino Atlantic Blaze Foley I Should Have Been Home The Dawg Years (1975-1978) Fat Possum Ben Dickey I Think It's All Different A Glimmer On the Outskirts Dualtone Music Group Charlie Sexton Beat's So Lonely Pictures for Pleasure Geffen* Ben Dickey Blaze & Sybil's Lullaby (feat. Alia Shawkat) BLAZE (Original Soundtrack) Light in the Attic Townes Van Zandt Blaze's Blues No Deeper Blue Fat Possum Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson If I Could Only Fly Seashores of Old Mexico Epic/Nashville Michael Cera Clay Pigeons True That Michael Cera Blaze Foley Election day Sittin' by the Road Lost Art Records