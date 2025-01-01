Notes: Hey Listeners,



Wow – so many good tracks in store for you tonight. Keep it tuned here. Enjoy!



The Haberdasher



The Honey Dewdrops You Know It Ain't Friendly Here in the Mountains The Honey Dewdrops

Freedy Johnston There Goes a Brooklyn Girl Back on the Road to You Forty Below Records

Tyler Meacham You Know Nothing About Me Property Tyler Meacham

Gavin Crockett Congregation Conquest of the Moon Rough June Recordings

Beya Runaway Runaway - Single Macabre Records

National Public Rodeo Running One at a Time - EP National Public Rodeo

Isabel March Eloise Time, Among Other Things - EP Isabel March Music

Haze & Dacey Sweeter Than a Margarita The Beaverdam Sessions - EP HazyShade Productions

Rubblebucket Rattlesnake Year Of The Banana Egghunt Records

Dustbowl Revival Busted Dustbowl Revival Medium Expectations

Dustbowl Revival Oh! Darling (feat. Ivan Neville) Oh! Darling (feat. Ivan Neville) - Single Medium Expectations

Høly River Born of Water Songs of the Sealion Earth Folk Collective

Palmyra Shape I'm In Single Oh Boy Records

Tyler Meacham hell of a friend sad girl summer - EP Tyler Meacham

The Honey Dewdrops Welcome to the Club Anyone Can See The Honey Dewdrops

Freedy Johnston Can You Fly Can You Fly Rough Trade Recordings Ltd.

Jimmy Eat World The Middle Bleed American Interscope

Samantha McKaige Don't Dream It's Over Don't Dream It's Over - Single Samantha McKaige

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Driver 8 (feat. John Paul White) Georgia Blue Southeastern Records

INXS Don't Change Shabooh Shoobah Rhino Atlantic

Blaze Foley I Should Have Been Home The Dawg Years (1975-1978) Fat Possum

Ben Dickey I Think It's All Different A Glimmer On the Outskirts Dualtone Music Group

Charlie Sexton Beat's So Lonely Pictures for Pleasure Geffen*

Ben Dickey Blaze & Sybil's Lullaby (feat. Alia Shawkat) BLAZE (Original Soundtrack) Light in the Attic

Townes Van Zandt Blaze's Blues No Deeper Blue Fat Possum

Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson If I Could Only Fly Seashores of Old Mexico Epic/Nashville

Michael Cera Clay Pigeons True That Michael Cera

Blaze Foley Election day Sittin' by the Road Lost Art Records

