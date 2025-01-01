The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
Feb. 4, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Wow – so many good tracks in store for you tonight. Keep it tuned here. Enjoy!

The Haberdasher

The Honey Dewdrops You Know It Ain't Friendly Here in the Mountains The Honey Dewdrops
Freedy Johnston There Goes a Brooklyn Girl Back on the Road to You Forty Below Records
Tyler Meacham You Know Nothing About Me Property Tyler Meacham
Gavin Crockett Congregation Conquest of the Moon Rough June Recordings
Beya Runaway Runaway - Single Macabre Records
National Public Rodeo Running One at a Time - EP National Public Rodeo
Isabel March Eloise Time, Among Other Things - EP Isabel March Music
Haze & Dacey Sweeter Than a Margarita The Beaverdam Sessions - EP HazyShade Productions
Rubblebucket Rattlesnake Year Of The Banana Egghunt Records
Dustbowl Revival Busted Dustbowl Revival Medium Expectations
Dustbowl Revival Oh! Darling (feat. Ivan Neville) Oh! Darling (feat. Ivan Neville) - Single Medium Expectations
Høly River Born of Water Songs of the Sealion Earth Folk Collective
Palmyra Shape I'm In Single Oh Boy Records
Tyler Meacham hell of a friend sad girl summer - EP Tyler Meacham
The Honey Dewdrops Welcome to the Club Anyone Can See The Honey Dewdrops
Freedy Johnston Can You Fly Can You Fly Rough Trade Recordings Ltd.
Jimmy Eat World The Middle Bleed American Interscope
Samantha McKaige Don't Dream It's Over Don't Dream It's Over - Single Samantha McKaige
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Driver 8 (feat. John Paul White) Georgia Blue Southeastern Records
INXS Don't Change Shabooh Shoobah Rhino Atlantic
Blaze Foley I Should Have Been Home The Dawg Years (1975-1978) Fat Possum
Ben Dickey I Think It's All Different A Glimmer On the Outskirts Dualtone Music Group
Charlie Sexton Beat's So Lonely Pictures for Pleasure Geffen*
Ben Dickey Blaze & Sybil's Lullaby (feat. Alia Shawkat) BLAZE (Original Soundtrack) Light in the Attic
Townes Van Zandt Blaze's Blues No Deeper Blue Fat Possum
Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson If I Could Only Fly Seashores of Old Mexico Epic/Nashville
Michael Cera Clay Pigeons True That Michael Cera
Blaze Foley Election day Sittin' by the Road Lost Art Records

