Summary: This program was produced on the day when Donald Trump both threatened and postponed tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The interview with Richard Wolff was held five days earlier in the Project Censored studio by Eleanor Goldfield.



Goldfield asks Richard Wolff how these tariffs might be aimed at you and me rather than at Mexico and Canada. She also elicits an extraordinary explanation of how immigrants have built the wealth of the US - rather than having been a drain.



Richard Wolff is visiting professor at the New School University in New York City; and the founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update.



The Project Censored Show is a weekly public affairs program that airs on 50 radio stations and is available on iTunes and Patreon. The program focuses on “The News That Didn’t Make the News.”



DATE: Jan. 28, 2025