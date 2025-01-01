The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Action/Event
Dave Zirin
 Sea Change Radio
Feb. 5, 2025, midnight
Disgust, disdain and disbelief are emotions many of us have felt since the November election – and with good reason. But how long can we stay disillusioned and disaffected before fighting back? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author Dave Zirin, from The Nation and Edge of Sports, to have a cathartic chat about the future of this country and how to cope.
Track: Soul Makossa
Artist: Rodney Jones
Album: Soul Manifesto
Label: Blue Note
Year: 2006

Track: Fight The Power
Artist: Public Enemy
Album: N/A
Label: Motown Records
Year: 1989

Track: You've Got To Change
Artist: The Meters
Album: Cabbage Alley
Label: Reprise
Year: 1972

00:29:00 1 Feb. 5, 2025
San Francisco
