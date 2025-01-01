Disgust, disdain and disbelief are emotions many of us have felt since the November election – and with good reason. But how long can we stay disillusioned and disaffected before fighting back? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author Dave Zirin, from The Nation and Edge of Sports, to have a cathartic chat about the future of this country and how to cope.
Track: Soul Makossa Artist: Rodney Jones Album: Soul Manifesto Label: Blue Note Year: 2006
Track: Fight The Power Artist: Public Enemy Album: N/A Label: Motown Records Year: 1989
Track: You've Got To Change Artist: The Meters Album: Cabbage Alley Label: Reprise Year: 1972