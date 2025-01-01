The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
New Bob Avakian Interview! Amidst Rising Fascism & A Death-Bound System, A Liberating Way Forward
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Leo Pardo (Revcom Corps Chicago)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Feb. 5, 2025, midnight
Trump's “Shock and Awe.” New two-part Bob Avakian Interview, “Amidst Rising Fascism & A Death-Bound System, A Liberating Way Forward.” The RevCom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity, Los Angeles, on YouTube Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan. Leo Pardo, a leader of the RevCom Corps, Chicago, on defending the lives and rights of immigrants in the face of fascist attacks. Outernational, “Todos Somos Ilegales,” We Are All Illegals. Bob Avakian from “2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges . . .”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

250205 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 5, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 