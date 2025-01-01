Summary: Trump's “Shock and Awe.” New two-part Bob Avakian Interview, “Amidst Rising Fascism & A Death-Bound System, A Liberating Way Forward.” The RevCom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity, Los Angeles, on YouTube Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan. Leo Pardo, a leader of the RevCom Corps, Chicago, on defending the lives and rights of immigrants in the face of fascist attacks. Outernational, “Todos Somos Ilegales,” We Are All Illegals. Bob Avakian from “2025: A New Year—Profound New Challenges . . .”