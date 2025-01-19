Trump’s Presidency and the Prospects for Peace

Subtitle: International Manifesto Group Series

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramzy Baroud, Jaqueline Luqman, Gabriel Rockhill, Keith Bennett, Sara Flounders

Date Published: Feb. 5, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is audio from a webinar titled “Trump’s Presidency and the Prospects for Peace.”



The webinar took place on January 19, 2025, and was co-sponsored by the International Manifesto Group, Critical Theory Workshop, the International Action Center, The Palestine Chronicle, and Friends of Socialist China.



The event’s publicity blurb states:



“Given that the US is usually the prime instigator of our world’s conflicts, and given that Trump sometimes spoke on the campaign trail about ending at least some of them, we ask what prospects the incoming Trump administration offers for peace. Will Trump’s second term be more or less aggressive than his first? Will he honour his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine? Will he double down on his enthusiastic support for Israeli genocide? Will he escalate the New Cold War on China or attempt another ‘deal’? Will opportunities for peace in Korea and Iran be seized or squandered? What to make of Trump’s bellicose rhetoric in relation to Central America? How will the new administration affect humanity’s trajectory towards peace and multipolarity? Join us to explore all these questions and more.”



