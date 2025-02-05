Between the Lines for February 5, 2025

Subtitle: Released Date: February 5, 2025

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Steve Phillips, columnist, host of the Democracy in Color podcast and bestselling author; Mazin Qumsiyeh, Director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University; Stephanie Woolhandler, Dist. Prof. of public health,

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 5, 2025, midnight

Summary: Back in the White House Trump Launches Vicious White Supremacist Policy Agenda; After Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Military Launches New Deadly Offensive in the Occupied West Bank; RFK Jr. Poses Grave Danger to US Public if Senate Confirms him as HHS Secretary.

Credits:

Notes:



