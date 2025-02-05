The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: February 5, 2025
Weekly Program
Steve Phillips, columnist, host of the Democracy in Color podcast and bestselling author; Mazin Qumsiyeh, Director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University; Stephanie Woolhandler, Dist. Prof. of public health,
Feb. 5, 2025, midnight
Back in the White House Trump Launches Vicious White Supremacist Policy Agenda; After Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Military Launches New Deadly Offensive in the Occupied West Bank; RFK Jr. Poses Grave Danger to US Public if Senate Confirms him as HHS Secretary.

Between the Lines for February 5, 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Feb. 5, 2025
