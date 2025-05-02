Today’s guest, Ritzy Periwinkle is a UN Speaker, first-generation Mexican American Activist and host of WORD TO YOUR MAMA: the podcast that amplifies diverse voices and celebrates shared experiences. She is also the co-host of THE GET DOWN podcast which covers policy and industry trends in DeFi and Web3, and emerging tech affecting Black, Latin@, and Indigenous communities.
In the first half of the show, we examine the role of emerging tech in activism, community organization, and marginalized communities at large.
In the second half of the show, we discuss the Day Without Immigrants protests that have erupted around the country and how we can best show up in support of those most in need.
Our Way Black History Fact examines Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower’s ‘Operation Wetback.’
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.