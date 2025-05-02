Summary: Today’s guest, Ritzy Periwinkle is a UN Speaker, first-generation Mexican American Activist and host of WORD TO YOUR MAMA: the podcast that amplifies diverse voices and celebrates shared experiences. She is also the co-host of THE GET DOWN podcast which covers policy and industry trends in DeFi and Web3, and emerging tech affecting Black, Latin@, and Indigenous communities.



In the first half of the show, we examine the role of emerging tech in activism, community organization, and marginalized communities at large.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the Day Without Immigrants protests that have erupted around the country and how we can best show up in support of those most in need.



Our Way Black History Fact examines Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower’s ‘Operation Wetback.’

