The freedom of music, marked safe from imperialistic expansionism, with West Coast Canadian global from Locarno, MNGWA and a new remix from Sonova. With, overseas stops in Belarus, Bogota and something edgy from Baaba Maal. It's the true north, strong and free from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Nevrida - Vyasna Balthvs - AIO (Paper Water Remix) MNGWA - Nubes de Sal CANCON Locarno - La Iguana CANCON Baaba Maal - Freak Out ) RoB Love - No More Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator - Troubled Alpacas Collective - Gunkali Sofia Kourtesis - El Carmen The Sway Machinery - My Angel's House Sonova - Track The Groove CANCON Sinead O'Connor feat. Seun Kuti - James Brown Tako Toki - Tubes