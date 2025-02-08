The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 6, 2025, midnight
The freedom of music, marked safe ​from imperialistic expansionism, with West Coast Canadian global from Locarno, MNGWA and a new remix from Sonova. With, overseas stops in Belarus, Bogota and something edgy from Baaba Maal. It's the true north, strong and free from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Nevrida - Vyasna
Balthvs - AIO (Paper Water Remix)
MNGWA - Nubes de Sal CANCON
Locarno - La Iguana CANCON
Baaba Maal - Freak Out )
RoB Love - No More
Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator - Troubled
Alpacas Collective - Gunkali
Sofia Kourtesis - El Carmen
The Sway Machinery - My Angel's House
Sonova - Track The Groove CANCON
Sinead O'Connor feat. Seun Kuti - James Brown
Tako Toki - Tubes

59:47

World Beat Canada February 8 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:47 1 Feb. 6, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 