Exclusive debuts this hour from Flook and Frigg! We introduce a fresh track from Tiller's Folly and their Way Out West EP PLUS two from MacIsaac cousins, Ashley and Wendy. The finest Celtic from around the world and your own backyard, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Flook - Jig For Sham/The Dawn Wall Soulsha - Fetchal Ashley MacIsaac - To America We Go CANCON Beolach - Norman's Reel CANCON Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza ) Doolin' - L'amour Sorcier Stramash - Top Level The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON Frigg - Game Of Frigg Jim Moray - Valentine Tiller's Folly - A Simply Extraordinary Life CANCON Bangers & Mash - Star Of The County Down Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet