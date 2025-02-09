The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
Feb. 6, 2025, midnight
Exclusive debuts this hour from Flook and Frigg! We introduce a fresh track from Tiller's Folly and their Way Out West EP PLUS two from MacIsaac cousins, Ashley and Wendy. The finest Celtic from around the world and your own backyard, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Flook - Jig For Sham/The Dawn Wall
Soulsha - Fetchal
Ashley MacIsaac - To America We Go CANCON
Beolach - Norman's Reel CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza )
Doolin' - L'amour Sorcier
Stramash - Top Level
The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON
Frigg - Game Of Frigg
Jim Moray - Valentine
Tiller's Folly - A Simply Extraordinary Life CANCON
Bangers & Mash - Star Of The County Down
Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet

59:31

Celt In A Twist February 9 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:31 1 Feb. 6, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:31  128Kbps mp3
