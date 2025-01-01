The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 460
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Abayomi Azikiwe, Judi Rever, Jafrikayiti
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Feb. 6, 2025, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, in the first week of Black History Month, we are profiling major incidents around the world affecting Black people struggling against white supremacist imperialist control. In our first half hour, Abayomi Azikiwe joins us to talk about what caused people in the Sahel States running through the heart of Africa to turn their backs on The French and American interests acting in their own interests. We also have him explain the dynamics behind the 18 month civil war erupting in Sudan. In our second half hour, we are joined by Judi Rever who speaks to us about how Rwanda and its links with the US and EU is responsible for the latest developments in Goma, DRC. Finally, we are joined by the Haitian-Canadian Jafrikayiti to explain the bigger White supremacist picture behind the current so called humanitarian mission in the Western end of the Hispaniola Island.
Interviews by Michael Welch

00:59:09 1 Feb. 6, 2025
