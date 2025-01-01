Summary: (Please donate now to CKUW radio during Fundrive! go to https://fundrive.ckuw.ca)

This week, on the Global Research News Hour, in the first week of Black History Month, we are profiling major incidents around the world affecting Black people struggling against white supremacist imperialist control. In our first half hour, Abayomi Azikiwe joins us to talk about what caused people in the Sahel States running through the heart of Africa to turn their backs on The French and American interests acting in their own interests. We also have him explain the dynamics behind the 18 month civil war erupting in Sudan. In our second half hour, we are joined by Judi Rever who speaks to us about how Rwanda and its links with the US and EU is responsible for the latest developments in Goma, DRC. Finally, we are joined by the Haitian-Canadian Jafrikayiti to explain the bigger White supremacist picture behind the current so called humanitarian mission in the Western end of the Hispaniola Island.