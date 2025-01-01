Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- The Trump/ Netanyahu suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza and the US rebuild it into a luxury resort town sent shock waves around the world. News on the reaction in Palestine and an interview with Mustafa Barghouti, a Palestinian physician and member of the Palestinian Legislative Council. He says the proposal is a distraction and criminal He says the US has no credibility when trying to act as a mediator between Israel and Palestine.



From FRANCE- The middle eastern and US press focused on the Trump/Netanyahu Gaza proposal. Then the US tariff wars with Mexico, Canada, and China also took center stage in the international press. A piece on how accurate is the claim that Mexico produces Fentanyl and that significant amounts of the drug enter the US from Canada.



From CUBA- A Senator from Connecticut said that the Gaza proposal was done to distract the press from covering the billionaires stealing money from US citizens. The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has warned of the terrible humanitarian situation in Gaza. Major demonstrations have been taking place across the US against assaults on immigrant communities. The trump administration has called for aggressive enforcement of new definitions of antisemitism on college campuses.



From JAPAN- China is unhappy about the new tariff on their goods. Trump warned the BRICS nations against creating a new currency. Ukraine president Zelensky would like some nuclear weapons.





"All over the place, from the popular culture to the propaganda system, there is constant pressure to make people feel that they are helpless, that the only role they can have is to ratify decisions and to consume."

-- Noam Chomsky



