Sonic Café, laying down some good vibrations with Expert in a Dying Field, from New Zealand, that’s 2022 music from the Beth’s. Great tune, and a great music video you should check out, so ahh welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark presenting another hour of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, it’s a thing we call the Sonic Café and this is episode 421. This time we’ll check in with comedian John Novosad who admits to many things, including the fact that he is not a good driver. Funny stuff. Our music mix is pulled mostly from the last eight years or so, with a couple of outliers from 1980. We’ll spin Pretty Lights, They Might Be Giants, Elvis Costello, Teenage Fan Club, Interpol and more. Oh and those two 1980’s tunes, listen for Ultravox with All Stood Still, and also Misunderstanding from Genesis. We’ll also drop in a couple of comedy shorts from Scotty Goff, who’s trying to leave Costco, and Michele Wolf who is certain that Mother Nature is trying to kill us in a passive aggressive way. All that and more this time from that little radio café way on the beautiful Pacific Coast, here’s Billie Joe Armstrong who’s got the police on his back, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Expert In A Dying Field Artist: The Beths LP: Expert In A Dying Field Yr: 2022 Song 2: Police On My Back Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong LP: No Fun Mondays Yr: 2020 Song 3: Around The Block Artist: Pretty Lights Feat. Talib Kweli LP: A Color Map Of The Sun Yr: 2013 Song 4: Believe It Or Not, I'm Not A Good Driver. Artist: John Novosad LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: Last Wave Artist: They Might Be Giants LP: I Like Fun Yr: 2018 Song 6: Alison Artist: Elvis Costello LP: Unfaithful Music & Soundtrack Album [Disc 2] Yr: 2015 Song 7: All Stood Still Artist: Ultravox LP: Vienna Year: 1980 Song 8: Misunderstanding Artist: Genesis LP: Duke Yr: 1980 Song 9: Getting Out Of Costco. Artist: Scotty Goff LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 10: Endless Arcade Artist: Teenage Fanclub LP: Endless Arcade Yr: 2021 Song 11: Alone Artist: The Pretenders LP: Alone Yr: 2016 Song 12: Into The Night Artist: Interpol LP: The Other Side Of Make-Believe Yr: 2022 Song 13: Mother Nature Is Trying To Kill Us Artist: Michele Wolf LP: Yr: 2022 Song 14: Bad As We Can Be Artist: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts LP: Unvarnished Yr: 2013 Song 15: Party At The Angel Ballroom Artist: Nancy Wilson Feat. Taylor Hawkins & Duff McKagan LP: You And Me Yr: 2021 Song 16: Psycho Contact - part one Artist: Manfred Hubler & Sigfried Schwab LP: 3 Films By Jess Franco
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)