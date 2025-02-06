This episode highlights the news, interviews and discussions from our livestream broadcast on February 6th, 2025. We speak with Asem Alnabih of Gaza City Municipality about rebuilding Gaza and his search for the remains of Refaat Alareer. And Ali Abunimah, the Electronic Intifada’s Executive Director, brings us his analysis of Trump’s recent comments about the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
