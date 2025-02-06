The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
Feb. 7, 2025


https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2025/02/06/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-226/

COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 10min show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - John Bosnitch Serbia Canada History, Crystia Freeland and Mark Carney Trudeau and Gaza Revelations - 01:55:00
#3 - Stephen Kapos is a London based Holocaust survivor and pro-Palestine marcher - 00:12:00
#4 - Trump: Netanyahu: US to make Gaza the Riviera of the Middle East news conference - 00:40:00
#5 - Starmer and Ed Miliband take questions on UK small modular nuclear reactor energy plans - 00:10:00
#6 - Roy Pumphrey Stop Hinkley, will Starmers small modular reactors work - 00:25:00
#7 - Andy Gordon Peter Zeihan Pacific Geopolitics Nick Land E/ACC Dark Enlightenment surreptitious AI - 00:50:00
#8 - Science and Technology minister Peter Kyle admits his voice could be cabinet office Humphrey AI bot - 00:02:00

