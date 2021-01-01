The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
on feminism, race, violence, and dealing with rage
Weekly Program
bell hooks grew up in a small Black community in Kentucky. She would teach at many universities in fields including African American studies, Womens Studies, and Literature. She published more than 30 books on race, culture, feminism, and education.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Feb. 8, 2025, midnight
Renowned cultural critic and feminist theorist bell hooks gave the keynote address at the 12th annual conference of the Texas Council on Family Violence on October 13, 1993. She had just published her book titled Sisters of the Yam: Black women and self-recovery, and she was working on the book to be titled Killing Rage: Ending Racism (1995). Her talk, full of personal anecdotes, analyzes connections among racism, sexism, rage, and violence, both in media and in life. She states that we cannot stop violence without confronting the belief that violence is normal and - quote: interrogating the violence in ourselves. This reprise of that talk includes a tribute added upon her death in 2021.
Recorded and edited by Frieda Werden. Talk recorded by permission of the Texas Council on Family Violence, 1993.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:50 1 Dec. 10, 2021
Austin, Texas; British Columbia, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 