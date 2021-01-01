Summary: Renowned cultural critic and feminist theorist bell hooks gave the keynote address at the 12th annual conference of the Texas Council on Family Violence on October 13, 1993. She had just published her book titled Sisters of the Yam: Black women and self-recovery, and she was working on the book to be titled Killing Rage: Ending Racism (1995). Her talk, full of personal anecdotes, analyzes connections among racism, sexism, rage, and violence, both in media and in life. She states that we cannot stop violence without confronting the belief that violence is normal and - quote: interrogating the violence in ourselves. This reprise of that talk includes a tribute added upon her death in 2021.