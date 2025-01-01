Summary: Think today's elections are wild? The 1800 presidential race between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson proves political drama is nothing new. In this episode, Kyle and Eric explore:

John Adams' fierce battle with Jefferson, his stubborn leadership, and his role in founding the U.S. Navy.

Abigail Adams, the unsung financial genius of the Adams family, who managed investments and dropped timeless wisdom.

The epic frenemy saga of Adams and Jefferson—from allies to rivals to pen pals.

Discover the scandals, betrayals, and tea from America's most dramatic election. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more historical deep dives!