Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Attack Ads, Media Manipulation, and Election Drama
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Feb. 8, 2025, midnight
Think today's elections are wild? The 1800 presidential race between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson proves political drama is nothing new. In this episode, Kyle and Eric explore:
John Adams' fierce battle with Jefferson, his stubborn leadership, and his role in founding the U.S. Navy.
Abigail Adams, the unsung financial genius of the Adams family, who managed investments and dropped timeless wisdom.
The epic frenemy saga of Adams and Jefferson—from allies to rivals to pen pals.
Discover the scandals, betrayals, and tea from America's most dramatic election. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more historical deep dives!
buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

John Adams Pt. III Download Program Podcast
00:45:03 1 Jan. 20, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:45:03  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 