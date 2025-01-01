Summary: Thomas Jefferson: Founding Father, Declaration of Independence superstar, and... the OG hypocrite? In this no-holds-barred episode, Eric and Kyle spill all the tea on the man who fought for liberty while enslaving people. From his bougie Virginia upbringing to his messy personal life at Monticello, Jefferson’s legacy is a mix of genius moves and jaw-dropping contradictions.



We’re talking the Louisiana Purchase (big win), the Embargo Act (big flop), and how the guy who coined “all men are created equal” apparently didn’t mean all men. Toss in some Scottish Enlightenment philosophy and financial struggles, and you’ve got yourself a Founding Father who’s as complicated as he is controversial.