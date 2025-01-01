The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Life, Liberty and Owning People
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Feb. 10, 2025, midnight
Thomas Jefferson: Founding Father, Declaration of Independence superstar, and... the OG hypocrite? In this no-holds-barred episode, Eric and Kyle spill all the tea on the man who fought for liberty while enslaving people. From his bougie Virginia upbringing to his messy personal life at Monticello, Jefferson’s legacy is a mix of genius moves and jaw-dropping contradictions.

We’re talking the Louisiana Purchase (big win), the Embargo Act (big flop), and how the guy who coined “all men are created equal” apparently didn’t mean all men. Toss in some Scottish Enlightenment philosophy and financial struggles, and you’ve got yourself a Founding Father who’s as complicated as he is controversial.
buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Thomas Jefferson - Pt I Download Program Podcast
Life, Liberty and Owning People
00:41:52 1 Feb. 1, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:41:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 