Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Feb. 9, 2025, midnight
Beat the winter blahs with some fun vintage music on Backbeat. Every week is a different mix of mostly forgotten records from the past that need to be heard. This week we've got Dinah Washington's first record, some great vocal harmony, blues from Yukon's own Brandon Isaak, a Big Mama Thornton delight that isn't famous because no rock & roll artist revived it, and a New Jersey trio that most people are unaware of, though anyone listening to '60s has heard their singing.
Artist - Title - Year
Dinah Washington - Evil Gal Blues - 1943
Bill "Jazz" Gillum - Signifying Woman - 1947
Carl Perkins - Perkin's Wiggle - 1956
The Radio Four - The Road's Rough and Rocky - 1958
Roy Hogsed - Ain't A Bump In The Road - 1952
Palakiko & Paaluhi - Maui - 1930
Brandon Isaak's Band - I Wanna Know - 2023
Rev. Robert Ballinger - He's My Everything - 1962
Muddy Waters - Stuff You Gotta Watch - 1951
Earl Williams - Regal Boogie - 1948
Dave Rich - I'm Glad - 1956
The Larks - Eyesight to the Blind - 1951
Piano Red - Red's Blues - 1955
The Harptones - A Sunday Kind of Love - 1954
Big Mama Thornton - I Smell A Rat - 1954
Clarence "Frogman" Henry - A Little Too Much - 1961
Chuck Willis & His Band - It's Too Late - 1956
The Delicates - Black And White Thunderbird - 1959
Wanda Jackson - Money Honey - 1958
Chuck Alaimo Quartet - Leap Frog - 1957

Orillia, Ontario, Canada
