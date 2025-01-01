Summary: Beat the winter blahs with some fun vintage music on Backbeat. Every week is a different mix of mostly forgotten records from the past that need to be heard. This week we've got Dinah Washington's first record, some great vocal harmony, blues from Yukon's own Brandon Isaak, a Big Mama Thornton delight that isn't famous because no rock & roll artist revived it, and a New Jersey trio that most people are unaware of, though anyone listening to '60s has heard their singing.