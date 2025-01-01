Beat the winter blahs with some fun vintage music on Backbeat. Every week is a different mix of mostly forgotten records from the past that need to be heard. This week we've got Dinah Washington's first record, some great vocal harmony, blues from Yukon's own Brandon Isaak, a Big Mama Thornton delight that isn't famous because no rock & roll artist revived it, and a New Jersey trio that most people are unaware of, though anyone listening to '60s has heard their singing.
Artist - Title - Year Dinah Washington - Evil Gal Blues - 1943 Bill "Jazz" Gillum - Signifying Woman - 1947 Carl Perkins - Perkin's Wiggle - 1956 The Radio Four - The Road's Rough and Rocky - 1958 Roy Hogsed - Ain't A Bump In The Road - 1952 Palakiko & Paaluhi - Maui - 1930 Brandon Isaak's Band - I Wanna Know - 2023 Rev. Robert Ballinger - He's My Everything - 1962 Muddy Waters - Stuff You Gotta Watch - 1951 Earl Williams - Regal Boogie - 1948 Dave Rich - I'm Glad - 1956 The Larks - Eyesight to the Blind - 1951 Piano Red - Red's Blues - 1955 The Harptones - A Sunday Kind of Love - 1954 Big Mama Thornton - I Smell A Rat - 1954 Clarence "Frogman" Henry - A Little Too Much - 1961 Chuck Willis & His Band - It's Too Late - 1956 The Delicates - Black And White Thunderbird - 1959 Wanda Jackson - Money Honey - 1958 Chuck Alaimo Quartet - Leap Frog - 1957