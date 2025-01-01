The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
billions of minds addicted to what? =
Weekly Program
Mr. White Orange (anonymous)
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 10, 2025, midnight
How could madness dominate social media and politics? People are getting stupider. Brain damaging trends are dumbing down the population. Heavy metals, toxic chemicals, COVID, wildfire smoke an aging population, and climate stress all threaten intelligence. Now add...TikTokfication. We talk with scientist Mr. White Orange. Tune in for unique talk on social media, culture and our brains.
interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song: "Tiktokify" lyrics Alex Smith, music AI
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 34:57 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250212 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 10, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 250212 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Feb. 10, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 250212 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Feb. 10, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 