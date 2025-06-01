The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage. Reach me at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Feb. 10, 2025, midnight
We'll celebrate Black History Month with powerful music from Nina Simone, Gil Scott-Heron, Mavis Staples, and The Freedom Singers, plus we'll hear the voices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Maya Angelou, and Stokely Carmichael.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2025.06

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!
The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Johnny & Black Fairy" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North
Billy Paul "Am I Black Enough for You?" from 360 Degrees of Billy Paul
Stokely Carmichael "So Much Strength" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 1
Rasheed Ali "Black Power Revolution" from 1968: Soul Power! on Digital Rain Factory
The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2
Unknown "We Need You Here" from Movement Soul
Roy Ayers "Black Family" from Drive
Gil Scott-Heron "Black History/ The World" from Moving Target
Unknown "In The Mess (excerpt)" from Movement Soul
Oscar Brown Jr. "40 Acres and a Mule" from Oscar Brown Jr Goes to Washington Live at the Cellar Door on Fontana
Dyke & the Blazers "We Got More Soul" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2
Arrested Development "Freedom" from Strong
Cha Wa "My People" from My People
Two Little Girls at March "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round" from Freedom Songs Selma, Alabama
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "On Moral Courage"
Mavis Staples "Eyes on the Prize" from We'll Never Turn Back
Eddie Harris "1974 Blues" from Artist's Choice
Langston Hughes "I, Too" from Anthology of Negro Poetry on Smithsonian Folkways
The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Afrikan Children" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North
Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from Nia
Doreen Rappaport, Susan Kempler "Sojurner Truth" from But the Women Rose vol 1 Voices of Women in American History on Folkways
Sweet Honey in the Rock "Sojourner's Battle Hymn" from Still on the Journey
Maya Angelou "Still I Rise" from Caged Bird Songs
Kim Weston "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967) Excerpt" from The Anthology 1957-1968
Nat Turner Rebellion "Tribute to a Slave" on Delvalliant
Roberta Flack "Go Up Moses" from Quiet Fire
Core Freedom Singers "Get Your Rights, Jack" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Black Freedom Songs 1960-1966 on Smithsonian Folkways
Unknown "Want My Freedom" from Movement Soul
Unknown "In The Mess (excerpt)" from Movement Soul on ESP Disc
Ben Branch and The Operation Breadbasket Orchestra "Hard Times" from The Last Request
The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Hey Black Child" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967)" from The Anthology 1957-1968 on Words of Wisdom
Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality on Smithsonian Folkways
Nina Simone "To Be Young, Gifted And Black" from The Essential Nina Simone
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

UpFrontSoul 2025.06h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Feb. 10, 2025
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 