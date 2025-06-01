Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #2025.06



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!

The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Johnny & Black Fairy" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North

Billy Paul "Am I Black Enough for You?" from 360 Degrees of Billy Paul

Stokely Carmichael "So Much Strength" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 1

Rasheed Ali "Black Power Revolution" from 1968: Soul Power! on Digital Rain Factory

The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2

Unknown "We Need You Here" from Movement Soul

Roy Ayers "Black Family" from Drive

Gil Scott-Heron "Black History/ The World" from Moving Target

Unknown "In The Mess (excerpt)" from Movement Soul

Oscar Brown Jr. "40 Acres and a Mule" from Oscar Brown Jr Goes to Washington Live at the Cellar Door on Fontana

Dyke & the Blazers "We Got More Soul" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2

Arrested Development "Freedom" from Strong

Cha Wa "My People" from My People

Two Little Girls at March "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round" from Freedom Songs Selma, Alabama

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "On Moral Courage"

Mavis Staples "Eyes on the Prize" from We'll Never Turn Back

Eddie Harris "1974 Blues" from Artist's Choice

Langston Hughes "I, Too" from Anthology of Negro Poetry on Smithsonian Folkways

The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Afrikan Children" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North

Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from Nia

Doreen Rappaport, Susan Kempler "Sojurner Truth" from But the Women Rose vol 1 Voices of Women in American History on Folkways

Sweet Honey in the Rock "Sojourner's Battle Hymn" from Still on the Journey

Maya Angelou "Still I Rise" from Caged Bird Songs

Kim Weston "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967) Excerpt" from The Anthology 1957-1968

Nat Turner Rebellion "Tribute to a Slave" on Delvalliant

Roberta Flack "Go Up Moses" from Quiet Fire

Core Freedom Singers "Get Your Rights, Jack" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Black Freedom Songs 1960-1966 on Smithsonian Folkways

Unknown "Want My Freedom" from Movement Soul

Unknown "In The Mess (excerpt)" from Movement Soul on ESP Disc

Ben Branch and The Operation Breadbasket Orchestra "Hard Times" from The Last Request

The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Hey Black Child" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967)" from The Anthology 1957-1968 on Words of Wisdom

Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality on Smithsonian Folkways

Nina Simone "To Be Young, Gifted And Black" from The Essential Nina Simone

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M