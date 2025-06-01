We'll celebrate Black History Month with powerful music from Nina Simone, Gil Scott-Heron, Mavis Staples, and The Freedom Singers, plus we'll hear the voices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Maya Angelou, and Stokely Carmichael.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2025.06
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black! The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Johnny & Black Fairy" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North Billy Paul "Am I Black Enough for You?" from 360 Degrees of Billy Paul Stokely Carmichael "So Much Strength" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 1 Rasheed Ali "Black Power Revolution" from 1968: Soul Power! on Digital Rain Factory The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2 Unknown "We Need You Here" from Movement Soul Roy Ayers "Black Family" from Drive Gil Scott-Heron "Black History/ The World" from Moving Target Unknown "In The Mess (excerpt)" from Movement Soul Oscar Brown Jr. "40 Acres and a Mule" from Oscar Brown Jr Goes to Washington Live at the Cellar Door on Fontana Dyke & the Blazers "We Got More Soul" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2 Arrested Development "Freedom" from Strong Cha Wa "My People" from My People Two Little Girls at March "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round" from Freedom Songs Selma, Alabama Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "On Moral Courage" Mavis Staples "Eyes on the Prize" from We'll Never Turn Back Eddie Harris "1974 Blues" from Artist's Choice Langston Hughes "I, Too" from Anthology of Negro Poetry on Smithsonian Folkways The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Afrikan Children" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from Nia Doreen Rappaport, Susan Kempler "Sojurner Truth" from But the Women Rose vol 1 Voices of Women in American History on Folkways Sweet Honey in the Rock "Sojourner's Battle Hymn" from Still on the Journey Maya Angelou "Still I Rise" from Caged Bird Songs Kim Weston "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967) Excerpt" from The Anthology 1957-1968 Nat Turner Rebellion "Tribute to a Slave" on Delvalliant Roberta Flack "Go Up Moses" from Quiet Fire Core Freedom Singers "Get Your Rights, Jack" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Black Freedom Songs 1960-1966 on Smithsonian Folkways Unknown "Want My Freedom" from Movement Soul Unknown "In The Mess (excerpt)" from Movement Soul on ESP Disc Ben Branch and The Operation Breadbasket Orchestra "Hard Times" from The Last Request The La Mont Zeno Theatre "Hey Black Child" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967)" from The Anthology 1957-1968 on Words of Wisdom Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality on Smithsonian Folkways Nina Simone "To Be Young, Gifted And Black" from The Essential Nina Simone Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M