Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Feb. 10, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Seskain Molenga
ARRETEZ LA VIOLENCE (GOSPEL)
EMPIRE BAKUBA LEGENDE
DEBS Music – 2014

3) Tabu Ley Rochereau & l’Orchestre Afrisa International
VIEUX BIOLO (feat. M’Bilia Bel)
KIWELEWELE / NA ZALI MWASI
Ngoyarto - 2002

4) Wawali Bonane & l’Afrisa International
MICHELLE MARINE
L’INCARNATION DE TABULEY ROCHEREAU
Folk Soum – 2024

5) Le Karmapa
SÉRÉNITÉ
single
World Music – 2024

6) Manda Chante
DANGER PUBLIC
ONCTION
Ngoyarto - 2003

7) Le Général Defao
AGENCE COURAGE
SALA NOKI
Editions N’Diaye - 1998

8) Serge Muloso
CHIEN MECHANT
FAUT PAS PLEURER
Rigo Makengo Production - 2007

9) Pablo Lubadika
LOBA VÉRITÉ (DIS LA VÉRITÉ)
YA PLUS CONFIANCE
Cocorico Music Productions – 1983

10) Franco et Josky Kiambukuta du T.P.O.K. Jazz
PARTAGEZ
TOUT FEU, TOUT FLAMME
Choc – 1983

11) Franco & Le T.P.O.K. Jazz
RADIO TRATTOIR
RADIO TRATTOIR : SOUVENIRS DE UN DEUX TROIS (1974/1978)
Sonodisc – 1978

12) Bumba Massa et l’Orchestre Opika-Sebene
SANIA
BAROMETRE
Diapson Production – 1990

13) Djoboke et le Tabou National
BA CAMERA
BIBI / MAMI BEYE
Safari Ambiance (1980s)

14) Empire Bakuba
PERI MAYEL
ADIEU DOCTEUR NICO
Editions Kaluila – 1986

15) Le Quatro de Langa-Langa
KILIMANDJARO
GRAND JOB
JPS Production – 1998

16) Rival Musica
L’ASPHYNE TOTALE
SAMBALEY
Didace Production – 2000

17) Benz-Petrole
MON COEUR SAIGNE
STAR ACADEMY
Gilette d’Or Internationale – 2004

01:58:56 1 Feb. 10, 2025
