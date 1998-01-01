Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Seskain Molenga

ARRETEZ LA VIOLENCE (GOSPEL)

EMPIRE BAKUBA LEGENDE

DEBS Music – 2014



3) Tabu Ley Rochereau & l’Orchestre Afrisa International

VIEUX BIOLO (feat. M’Bilia Bel)

KIWELEWELE / NA ZALI MWASI

Ngoyarto - 2002



4) Wawali Bonane & l’Afrisa International

MICHELLE MARINE

L’INCARNATION DE TABULEY ROCHEREAU

Folk Soum – 2024



5) Le Karmapa

SÉRÉNITÉ

single

World Music – 2024



6) Manda Chante

DANGER PUBLIC

ONCTION

Ngoyarto - 2003



7) Le Général Defao

AGENCE COURAGE

SALA NOKI

Editions N’Diaye - 1998



8) Serge Muloso

CHIEN MECHANT

FAUT PAS PLEURER

Rigo Makengo Production - 2007



9) Pablo Lubadika

LOBA VÉRITÉ (DIS LA VÉRITÉ)

YA PLUS CONFIANCE

Cocorico Music Productions – 1983



10) Franco et Josky Kiambukuta du T.P.O.K. Jazz

PARTAGEZ

TOUT FEU, TOUT FLAMME

Choc – 1983



11) Franco & Le T.P.O.K. Jazz

RADIO TRATTOIR

RADIO TRATTOIR : SOUVENIRS DE UN DEUX TROIS (1974/1978)

Sonodisc – 1978



12) Bumba Massa et l’Orchestre Opika-Sebene

SANIA

BAROMETRE

Diapson Production – 1990



13) Djoboke et le Tabou National

BA CAMERA

BIBI / MAMI BEYE

Safari Ambiance (1980s)



14) Empire Bakuba

PERI MAYEL

ADIEU DOCTEUR NICO

Editions Kaluila – 1986



15) Le Quatro de Langa-Langa

KILIMANDJARO

GRAND JOB

JPS Production – 1998



16) Rival Musica

L’ASPHYNE TOTALE

SAMBALEY

Didace Production – 2000



17) Benz-Petrole

MON COEUR SAIGNE

STAR ACADEMY

Gilette d’Or Internationale – 2004