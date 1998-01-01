The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: February 9, 2025
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Feb. 10, 2025, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Seskain Molenga
ARRETEZ LA VIOLENCE (GOSPEL)
EMPIRE BAKUBA LEGENDE
DEBS Music – 2014
3) Tabu Ley Rochereau & l’Orchestre Afrisa International
VIEUX BIOLO (feat. M’Bilia Bel)
KIWELEWELE / NA ZALI MWASI
Ngoyarto - 2002
4) Wawali Bonane & l’Afrisa International
MICHELLE MARINE
L’INCARNATION DE TABULEY ROCHEREAU
Folk Soum – 2024
5) Le Karmapa
SÉRÉNITÉ
single
World Music – 2024
6) Manda Chante
DANGER PUBLIC
ONCTION
Ngoyarto - 2003
7) Le Général Defao
AGENCE COURAGE
SALA NOKI
Editions N’Diaye - 1998
8) Serge Muloso
CHIEN MECHANT
FAUT PAS PLEURER
Rigo Makengo Production - 2007
9) Pablo Lubadika
LOBA VÉRITÉ (DIS LA VÉRITÉ)
YA PLUS CONFIANCE
Cocorico Music Productions – 1983
10) Franco et Josky Kiambukuta du T.P.O.K. Jazz
PARTAGEZ
TOUT FEU, TOUT FLAMME
Choc – 1983
11) Franco & Le T.P.O.K. Jazz
RADIO TRATTOIR
RADIO TRATTOIR : SOUVENIRS DE UN DEUX TROIS (1974/1978)
Sonodisc – 1978
12) Bumba Massa et l’Orchestre Opika-Sebene
SANIA
BAROMETRE
Diapson Production – 1990
13) Djoboke et le Tabou National
BA CAMERA
BIBI / MAMI BEYE
Safari Ambiance (1980s)
14) Empire Bakuba
PERI MAYEL
ADIEU DOCTEUR NICO
Editions Kaluila – 1986
15) Le Quatro de Langa-Langa
KILIMANDJARO
GRAND JOB
JPS Production – 1998
16) Rival Musica
L’ASPHYNE TOTALE
SAMBALEY
Didace Production – 2000
17) Benz-Petrole
MON COEUR SAIGNE
STAR ACADEMY
Gilette d’Or Internationale – 2004
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:56
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Feb. 10, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:56
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
7
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский