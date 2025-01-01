The Rise and Fall of MECLA (Pt. 1) & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-10-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Donald Trump; Alicia Keyes; Chappell Roan; Lady Gaga; Gary Hart; Tom Hayden; Jerry Brown.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 11, 2025, midnight

Summary: Gay PAC-men score major wins in 80’s U.S. politics; Trump bans trans girls and women from women’s school sports, the NCAA bows to the president’s trans sports bans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control erases its website’s HIV/AIDS info to cleanse “gender ideology”, Trump dumps pronouns from federal workers’ email signatures, families of trans and nonbinary kids sue the U.S. government over its gender-affirming healthcare ban, and trans rights get Grammy-winning shout-outs.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: John Dyer V & Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. MECLA feature produced by David Hunt: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Eagles; Alice Cooper; Itay Kashti.

Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

