Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 02-10-25
Weekly Program
Donald Trump; Alicia Keyes; Chappell Roan; Lady Gaga; Gary Hart; Tom Hayden; Jerry Brown.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Feb. 11, 2025, midnight
Gay PAC-men score major wins in 80’s U.S. politics; Trump bans trans girls and women from women’s school sports, the NCAA bows to the president’s trans sports bans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control erases its website’s HIV/AIDS info to cleanse “gender ideology”, Trump dumps pronouns from federal workers’ email signatures, families of trans and nonbinary kids sue the U.S. government over its gender-affirming healthcare ban, and trans rights get Grammy-winning shout-outs.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: John Dyer V & Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. MECLA feature produced by David Hunt: Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Eagles; Alice Cooper; Itay Kashti.
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
00:28:59 1 Feb. 11, 2025
Los Angele CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 15 Download File...
 