Erykah Badu, “No More Trouble (feat. Erykah Badu)”

from Chant Down Babylon (Remixes) [feat. Bob Marley]

Island Records - 1999



Luciano, “It's not Easy”

from Conscious Reggae sessions at Studio J

unknown



Luciano, “Visions”

from Conscious Reggae sessions at Studio J

unknown



Mikey Spice, “Understanding”

from Conscious Reggae sessions at Studio J

unknown



Peter Tosh, “Fools Die”

from Conscious Reggae sessions at Studio J

unknown



Big Mountain, “Tengo Gana”

from Conscious Reggae sessions at Studio J

unknown



Culture, “World Peace”

from Conscious Reggae sessions at Studio J

unknown



Luciano, “Good Over Evil”

from Good Over Evil

unknown



Brigadier Jerry, “What Kind of World”

from Stalag 17-18 and 19

Techniques - 2000



Nicodemus, “Da Plane Land”

from TEMPO RIDDIM CD

VP



Junior Reid & Prince Jammy, “Jail House 12"”

from Jail House 12"

unknown



Nicodemus Ft Leroy Sibbles, “Love In The Morning”

from Love In The Morning

unknown



Joe Gibss & The Professionals, “Gates of Zion Open”

from Joe Gibbs 12" Collection

Channel One



Prince Far I, “Prince Far I Come Again”

from Heavy Manners: The Anthology

Trojan - 2003



Jacob Miller, “Each One Teach One Version”

from Who Say Jah No Dread: The Classic Augustus Pablo Sessions

VP Records - 2015



Prince Jammy, “Brothers of the Blade”

from Kamikazi Dub

VP Records - 2011



Hollie Cook, “Sugar Water (Mungo's Hi Fi Dub)”

from Sugar Water (Prince Fatty vs. Mungo's Hi Fi) - EP

Mr Bongo - 2013



Horace Andy, “Good Vibes / Dub Vibes”

from Good Vibes

VP Records - 2017



Delroy Wilson, “Better Must Come”

from Dub Plate Style

Pressure Sounds - 2009



I Roy, “Big Eel (Dub)”

from Can't Conquer Rasta

Gorgon Records - 1977



Ken Lazurus, “Skokian”

from Reggae Greatest Hits

PAMA



Ansel Collins, “Joe Gibbs Mood”

from Joe Gibbs Mood

unknown



King Tubby & Prince Jammy, “A Heavy Dub”

from A Heavy Dub

Blood & Fire



The Brand New Heavies, “People Giving Love”

from Brother Sister

London Music Stream/Because Music - 1994



Unknown Desi Remix CD, “Unknown Desi Remix CD - Roop Tera Mastana etc”

from Unknown Desi Remix CD

CD-R found in a thrift store



TAEMIN, “MOVE”

from MOVE - The 2nd Album

SM Entertainment - 2017



Yukimi, “Sad Makeup”

from For You

Ninja Tune - 2025