Summary: Our guest is DR. IBRAM X. KENDI—a National Book Award-winning author of sixteen books for adults and children, including ten New York Times bestsellers—five of which were #1 New York Times bestsellers...Including "How to Be an Antiracist," which was described in the New York Times as “the most courageous book to date on the problem of race in the Western mind. Additionally, he is a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News racial justice contributor.



In the first half of the show, Dr. Kendi shares his thoughts on the anti-immigrant attacks, and the more recent sources of anti-immigrant sentiment in this country. We also discuss community-level strategies that can be employed to protect the interests marginalized people in the United States.



In the second half of the show, we discuss Dr. Kendi’s forthcoming book ‘Malcolm Lives’ and what value it holds in a political climate where book banning is prevalent and Black history is under attack. We also discuss the potential strategies that can be employed by Democrats after the 2024 election.



Our Way Black History Fact examines the contributions to Los Angeles of the famed Black architect, Paul Revere Williams.

