Our guest is DR. IBRAM X. KENDI—a National Book Award-winning author of sixteen books for adults and children, including ten New York Times bestsellers—five of which were #1 New York Times bestsellers...Including "How to Be an Antiracist," which was described in the New York Times as “the most courageous book to date on the problem of race in the Western mind. Additionally, he is a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News racial justice contributor.
In the first half of the show, Dr. Kendi shares his thoughts on the anti-immigrant attacks, and the more recent sources of anti-immigrant sentiment in this country. We also discuss community-level strategies that can be employed to protect the interests marginalized people in the United States.
In the second half of the show, we discuss Dr. Kendi’s forthcoming book ‘Malcolm Lives’ and what value it holds in a political climate where book banning is prevalent and Black history is under attack. We also discuss the potential strategies that can be employed by Democrats after the 2024 election.
Our Way Black History Fact examines the contributions to Los Angeles of the famed Black architect, Paul Revere Williams.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.