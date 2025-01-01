The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Dr. Keneiloe Molopyane
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Feb. 12, 2025, midnight
Those of us who studied anthropology in the latter half of the 20th century most likely learned that the birthplace of humankind was East African countries such as Tanzania and Kenya. But for much of that same period, the apartheid regime in South Africa largely prohibited archaeological excavations, at least in part because it didn’t want to unearth any evidence that Blacks and Whites shared common ancestors. This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a look at some of the stunning archaeological discoveries that have emerged from South Africa over the past fifteen years. Our guest today is Dr. Keneiloe Molopyane, an archeologist who leads research in an area known as the Cradle of Humankind. In our wide-ranging discussion with Dr. Molopyane, we get a quick anthropology lesson, learn more about discoveries from the region, and explore the historical context of these prehistorical finds.
Track: Diggin In The Dirt
Artist: Peter Gabriel
Album: Us
Label: Real World Records
Year: 1992

Track: I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
Artist: U2
Album: The Joshua Tree
Label: Island
Year: 1987

Track: Time Will Tell
Artist: Ice
Album: Africafunk: Return To The Original Sound Of 1970s Funky Africa
Label: Harmless Records
Year: 2000

