The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Take the Offensive to Defeat Trump/MAGA Fascism! Plus Bob Avakian On A Whole Different Way to Live!
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Leo Pardo, Noche Diaz (Revcom Corps); Annie Day (RNL Show); Voices of Black People in Support of Immigrants
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Feb. 12, 2025, midnight
Fascist Trump continues to shred existing "norms.” Defiant protests against mass deportations, with the Revcoms in the streets. Sunsara Taylor on her article "IN THE NAME OF HUMANITY, WE REFUSE TO ACCEPT A FASCIST AMERICA!" The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025—excerpt of PART ONE of two. The National Campaign to Get Bob Avakian's voice & leadership reaching millions. On the arrests of Noche Diaz, Leo Pargo in Chicago. @outernational‬ organizes concert series "Todo Somos Ilegales" in NYC.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240212 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 12, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 